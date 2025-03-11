Conor Daly reflects on "end of IndyCar career" moment after getting axed by ECR

IndyCar driver Conor Daly signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing midway through the 2024 season after Agustin Canapino was let go following the social media controversy regarding fans. Before that, Daly was released by Ed Carpenter Racing midway through the 2023 IndyCar season.

Ad

The 33-year-old, on the DIVEBOMB podcast, reflected on his IndyCar career as he looked forward to the 2025 IndyCar season as a full-time driver for JHR. The American also shared his thoughts on making a comeback to IndyCar after being let go by ECR.

“Oh, for sure, yeah, I mean, definitely, it's something that I never really expected. But honestly, it was the best thing that could have ever happened to me, I think, for sure,” said Conor Daly (10:30 onwards)

Ad

Trending

The JHR driver detailed how Rinus VeeKay did exceptionally well but was unfairly let go by ECR at the end of the 2024 season. But VeeKay managed a seat with DCR for 2025 and did well in his first race, finishing P9. Detailing how a team change is necessary at times, Conor Daly added:

“I mean, sometimes you need that in your life. And a lot of drivers don't get that chance to kind of go back and compete somewhere else in a better environment or certainly a more fitting environment for yourself as a driver. So yeah, it was a tough moment, but definitely the best thing that could have ever happened to me.”

Ad

Ad

Conor Daly drove for Meyer Shank Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing, Dale Coyne Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing as a part-time entry since leaving ECR midway through 2023. The 2025 IndyCar season is his first as a full-time driver since being let go by ECR.

“A lot of positives to take”: Conor Daly reviews 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg

Conor Daly was eliminated in the first qualifying session, as he failed to make the top 6 in the group and started the race in P22. However, the Lap 1 crash between Will Power and Nolan Siegel, followed by higher degradation on a used set of primary tires for stint 2, held Daly back from entering the top 10.

Ad

Daly eventually finished in P17 after running near the top 10 after the first stint. Reflecting on the race, the American posted an Instagram post with a caption that read,

“Round 1 went from 22nd to 14th or so after lap 1. Stint 1 felt good running near the top 10 but had to go to used primaries for stint 2 which degraded far more than we expected and ended our chances at a decent result. More about that on @speedstreetpod this week! A lot of positives to take from the weekend and a lot learned. P17 at the end of the day. Onto thermal @juncoshollinger @teamchevy”

Ad

The race at the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix is up next, from March 21-23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback