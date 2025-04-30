Conor Daly reflects on golfing with fellow IndyCar racers at the 429 Invitational

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver, Conor Daly, recently shared a photo on X (previously called Twitter), featuring Sting Ray Robb and Marcus Ericsson. The three drivers played golf together.

Ad

Daly and Ericsson are often seen playing golf. While Robb has expressed his love for outdoor activities, it is not clear if he likes golfing. However, he was seen golfing during the 429 Invitational alongside the duo. Conor Daly's tweet read:

"Things learned today: 1. Golf is still hard. 2. @sting_ray_robb can hit a golf ball to the moon off the tee. Absolute rocket launcher. 429 Invitational. AKA Rick Mears Day 📸 @Ericsson_Marcus."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 429 Invitational, also known the Rick Mears Day, is celebrated in honor of the legendary racing driver Rick Mears, who won the Indianapolis 500 four times and is one of only four drivers to achieve this feat. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted a charity event in the form of a golf tournament to raise money. Various drivers and commentators participated in the event.

As for Conor Daly's racing career, his 2025 season has not been off to a great start, as he qualified in 22nd position for the season opener at Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg and finished the race in 17th place.

Ad

On March 23, during the Thermal Club Grand Prix, he qualified in 15th place and took the checkered flag in 16th place. During the recently held 50th anniversary Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, Daly qualified in 21st place and finished the race toward the back of the grid in 25th place.

Conor Daly will be looking forward to bouncing back at the upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4.

Ad

Conor Daly reflects on his time racing in Formula 1 against Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver, Conor Daly, recently spoke about his experience racing in the F1 developmental series F3 in the early 2010s. His fellow drivers included Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat, and more.

Daly had once tried to walk in his father Derek Daly's footsteps. He drove for Carlin Motorsports in 2011, finishing 17th in the standings.

Ad

While talking to FanAmp (via Instagram), Conor Daly spoke about his days in the F1 developmental series. He said:

"I got to win some races in F3 and compete in F2 as well. That was the era of Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, all those guys coming through... Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat. That was my era. A lot of good drivers, learned a lot over there. Got to drive some F1 cars, which is really cool, and then ended up back over here. I love IndyCar, have always loved IndyCar, but definitely always wanted to give that (F1) route a shot. Happy that I ended up back here."

Ad

The #76 driver was also a reserve driver for Force India, now known as Aston Martin, for a brief period before switching to IndyCar full-time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.