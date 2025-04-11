Conor Daly reflects on 'great trade' with Colton Herta ahead of Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently uploaded a social media post reflecting on a 'great trade' with Andretti Global driver Colton Herta. The two are gearing up for the Long Beach Grand Prix ahead.

During the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, Daly qualified P15 for the race on Sunday, and he missed out on the second qualifying session. He finished the race in 16th place. Currently, the American driver is in Long Beach, California completing media duties.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver shared a post on his Instagram with Andretti Global driver Colton Herta. He captioned the post with:

"Great trade to start the weekend 🤝 this young lad is one of the best dudes in the paddock. Has the ability to annihilate some ice cold beverages to celebrate or commiserate. Here's to many more races ahead my brother @coltonherta #indycar #drivers #trade"

Both the drivers swapped their helmets with each other prior to the race weekend. The helmet swap is a tradition that is seen in all motorsport divisions as a sign of respect to their fellow drivers.

Herta and Daly had a very contrasting race result during the Thermal Club Grand Prix as Herta started and finished in fourth place.

Conor Daly and the JHR team will be looking forward to finish higher in the standings this weekend at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, which is scheduled to take place on April 13 at 4:30 pm ET.

Conor Daly makes a bold prediction for Colton Herta ahead of Long Beach Grand Prix

The American driver Conor Daly recently made a bold prediction for his rival and the Andretti Global driver Colton Herta. This weekend marks the 50 anniversary of the Long Beach street track.

Herta took his second win at the track in 2021. However, the 25-year-old is yet to win his first race of 2025. As of now, Alex Palou looks to be the strongest contender to win this weekend since he has won two consecutive races this season so far. But Daly is not backing down from predicting a Herta win for this weekend. He went on to say that he could win the race with a massive gap of 30 seconds to the person in second place.

While speaking on his podcast Speed Street, Conor Daly commented:

"I'm going to take Colton Herta. Sorry, I got to take Colton Herta. Colton's going to win. Colton might win by 30 seconds this weekend. I know that (Alex) Palou is going to be hard to beat as usual, but I think Colton's going to win by a country mile this weekend and that's my number one pick in the draft." (15:10 onwards)

During the 2024 Long Beach Grand Prix, Herta succeeded in claiming second place after trying to pass Scott Dixon, but he was not successful in pulling the winning move. In contrast, Daly has never finished in the top 10 at this circuit, which he will look forward to changing this weekend.

