Conor Daly responds as IndyCar fan tries to cover his $3.5 sponsorship loss by calling on a new partner

Conor Daly has surged in popularity among IndyCar fans and it's been evident all over social media. With the Indiana-born driver taken aback by the loss of a major sponsor, his fans have taken to social media to convince brands to sponsor their beloved driver. Daly took to the social media platform X to respond to one of his fans on the same.

In his 11 years at the premier championship of open-wheel racing in the US, the 33-year-old has driven for multiple teams. However, his involvement has reduced over the years as Daly has taken up a part-time role filling in for drivers.

This changed with Juncos Hollinger Racing as he was brought in for the latter end of the 2024 season. Daly was able to impress the senior figures on the team after bringing in the first podium finish for JHR in their six years as a racing outfit.

The 33-year-old was brought in for the 2024 season and his primary sponsor, Polkadot, was slated to stay with him. However, his sponsor rejected his $3.5-million ask and left him searching for a new sponsor. After witnessing such a setback for the driver his fans pooled in and started urging brands to fund Daly's 2025 drive. Here's how one of Daly's fans tried to pool in a sponsor for him:

"Day 3 of tagging @highnoonsunsips until they sponsor @ConorDaly22 @juncoshollinger for the @IndyCar series @IndyCarOnFOX @stoolpresidente sponsor our boy give it a chance to see what IndyCar could do for you."

The fan urged High Noon, an alcoholic beverage company to sponsor the JHR driver. To which, Daly reacted and wrote:

"Certainly would be an ideal partner."

Daly's fan subsequently replied by saying:

"I’ll keep trying fingers crossed they listen."

Despite the sudden loss of a major sponsor, Daly's fandom is likely to play a key role in helping him find funding for his 2025 IndyCar venture.

Conor Daly asserts that he will be present at the season opener

Conor Daly at the 106th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying - Source: Getty

While Daly's situation may seem dire, the veteran driver has a few races to sort things out. Moreover, giving an insight into his situation, the 33-year-old asserted that he would arrive at the season opener in St. Petersburg without any trouble and said:

"I am signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the [2025] season. That's what is happening. You know when I wake up every day, I'm an IndyCar driver Juncos Hollinger Racing and I want to be as successful as possible. We do have some sponsorship for this year, like we do have another partner that we will announce pretty soon probably before St. Petersburg," Daly said on Speed Street.

"I want to make sure to tell everyone that I am confidently showing up to St. Petersburg, I am confidently showing up every day to JHR, to be a race car driver. I wish I didn't have to focus as much on the funding side, but we are also very focused on that too."

On the other hand, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has never been a happy hunting ground for Daly. His recent best finish was 14th which came in 2023 at the venue.

Thus, Daly will be hoping to finish the race in the top 10 positions to lure sponsors in to fund his 2025 campaign.

