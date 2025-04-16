Conor Daly responds sharply to fan’s verdict on IndyCar’s hybrid product

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly has reacted strongly to a fan's presumption of poor viewership on the Long Beach Weekend of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship. The fan blamed the introduction of hybrid engines but received a sharp counter from Daly.

A decade after Formula 1 transitioned to hybrid engines, IndyCar introduced it in the premier open-wheel championship in America. The IndyCar Series stepped into its new hybrid era in July of the 2024 season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

On Sunday, April 13, the 50th edition of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach couldn't attract considerable eyeballs. While a section of fans presumed it was because of the competition with NASCAR, F1, and The Masters, some blamed the hybrid product, following which an exchange took place between the 33-year-old driver and a fan.

The IndyCar viewer pointed fingers at the introduction of the hybrid product as the more pressing issue compared to TV ratings. (@RacingNationTV)

"I think what’s more concerning than the TV rating is the road course product since the introduction of the hybrid," wrote the fan.

This tweet was highlighted by the veteran IndyCar analyst David Land, stating:

"Kyle cooking FR, FR."

The Noblesville-born driver highlighted the aspects, including race strategies, that made the race interesting, even asking him why he could be wrong.

"Wait, I just watched the race broadcast, and I actually thought it was quite an interesting race? Some great racing with cars on cold tires coming out of the pits, two different strategies, drivers getting career best results. Every car finished. Open to hearing why I could be wrong," wrote Daly.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race was dominated by Kyle Kirkwood, who clinched victory in the 90-lap race on Sunday, April 13.

Conor Daly feels reassured after securing sponsorship for IndyCar in 2025

AUTO: AUG 19 IndyCar - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The Juncos Holliger Racing driver, Conor Daly, expressed gratitude as he secured a last-minute sponsorship from Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers after the recent sponsorship fallout.

Just days before he turned in a top-10 testing time with Juncos Hollinger Racing team during the two-day, full-field open test, Conor Daly’s almost guaranteed deal with Polkadot fell through, making him vulnerable to losing his seat.

However, the arrival of Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers on Daly's #76 Chevrolet saved his season and proved helpful for the 33-year-old. Speaking of the same, Daly said:

"No, I mean the team has been reassuring me for sure. I mean I know I'm contracted to be here for the year right, It's just, I think the more support you can bring, the more solidified you become. So it's helpful, I'm happy to ne here, the team is, it's a great group to be part of. So, I think all of the support counts for more and more."

Conor Daly is 21st in the championship with a total of 37 points in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship.

