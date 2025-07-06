Conor Daly ridicules "clown" Santino Ferrucci for unnecessary incident at IndyCar Mid-Ohio race

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly blasted the AJ Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci for an on-track incident during the IndyCar Mid-Ohio race. At a certain point in the 90-lap event, the latter pushed Daly off the track.

The two drivers are known for not being the best of buddies off the track. During the 2021 off-season, Daly and Ferrucci got into a verbal spat, with the latter calling Daly a 'wuss' in reference to Daly's full-time role on the IndyCar grid. At that time, Ferrucci was competing in the sport on a part-time basis, having last done a full season in 2020.

With their most recent tussle coming on the racetrack at the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Daly reacted to an IndyCar post on X and even deemed Ferrucci a 'clown'.

"This clown literally drove himself off track trying to make sure he wrecked me. @SantinoFerrucci brilliant as always."

In line with the incident between the two drivers, the commentators said the following:

"This, a moment between Santino Ferrucci and Conor Daly, Ferrucci, really running Daly out of the track. There's getting your elbows out, and there's forcing a driver off track."

Conor Daly started the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio from P13 to eventually end his outing way down in P19. Santino Ferrucci, on the other hand, started his outing from P17. But he was able to come away with a P16 finish, making up only one place in the 90-lap race.

Conor Daly expected a 'fun race' at Mid-Ohio

While Conor Dalay ripped into Santino Ferrucci for his on-track antics in the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the former sounded upbeat following the end of the qualifying session.

After securing a decent P12 starting position for the 90-lap race, Daly came up with the following take via his X account:

"Ugh, so close! Just a couple hundredths between us and the fast 12. P13 and our best road course start of the year so far. Great progress from this #76 squad. Will be a fun race tomorrow!"

Conor Daly has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2013. Over the years, he has so far managed over 100 race starts and during the same, has put on board two podium finishes and a solitary pole position.

In 2024, the 33-year-old was able to secure a P26 finish in the drivers' standings with 119 points. Taking into view that he is currently sitting in P19 in the ongoing campaign with 133 points, he has already surpassed his last year's campaign.

There are only seven races remaining on the IndyCar calendar, and it would be interesting to see where Daly finishes come the end of the season.

