Conor Daly's die-hard fan cycles 561 miles to watch him in IndyCar's Toronto race

A hardcore fan of IndyCar veteran Conor Daly has traveled 561 miles to cheer for him during IndyCar's race weekend at Toronto. He took a six-day, cross-country bicycle trip all the way from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Toronto, Canada, to attend the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.IndyCar president Doug Boles, who is Daly's stepfather, met the fan who goes by @SomeHoosier on X on Friday morning, July 18, and his two friends who accompanied him on the 561-mile journey. Boles took a couple of pictures with them and shared them in an X post.&quot;It’s @hondaindy @Indycar weekend. And, as I walked up to West Queen for breakfast, I ran into these race fans at an intersection in Toronto! These guys rode 500+ miles from Indianapolis to come to the race! Left on Saturday! Super cool!&quot; the 58-year-old wrote in the caption.The fan later met Conor Daly in the IndyCar paddock in Toronto. He posted a photo with the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver on X and wrote:&quot;Mission accomplished! 561 miles to watch @ConorDaly22 #IndyTO #indycar&quot;Daly, who hails from Noblesville, Indiana, secured his first full-time IndyCar seat this year since parting ways with Ed Carpenter Racing in mid-2023. So far, he has secured three Top 10 finishes and seen two near-podiums being taken away from him because of tire issues, including at the 109th Indy 500, where he could've become the first local to win in 83 years.Conor Daly takes a trip down memory lane after witnessing a massive fan turnout in TorontoConor Daly spoke with the media after the IndyCar drivers' meet and greet with fans on Friday. The 33-year-old spoke about his decades-old connection with Canada and the racing fans there.&quot;Toronto has always been a good race for us. I remember coming to this race when I was youthful, when I raced Formula Ford in Canada in Ontario when I was like 15 in 2007. I've done a lot of racing up here. Race fans are super passionate here. It's really not a far journey from the Midwest, which is our strong point,&quot; he said, via FrontStretch.Daly also spoke about the huge crowd that gathered in the Toronto paddock to meet him and other drivers.&quot;It's awesome to see everyone here. Just today, all the interactions that we had with the fans... it's one of the strongest Fridays that we've seen at a racetrack for a while. So it's pretty cool.&quot;Conor Daly had a heartbreaking race weekend at Iowa last weekend. The No. 76 JHR driver secured a good P7 result in Race 1 of the double-header and was on pace to get an even better result in Race 2. However, a late caution messed up his strategy and pushed him towards the back of the grid for an eventual P16 finish.