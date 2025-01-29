Conor Daly's girlfriend Amy reveals her dream home non-negotiables in Instagram Q&A session 

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner recently delved into the "non-negotiable" items that she would have at her dream home while answering a fan's question during a QnA session on her Instagram handle.

IndyCar driver Conor Daly has been dating dancer and social media influencer Amymarie Gaertner for nearly three years. While their exact dating timeline is not public, the couple have made regular public appearances with each other since 2022.

Gaertner, a social media influencer, rose to fame during the late 2010s through her creative Vines and YouTube channel, where she posts dance videos and skits. Having amassed over 1.25 million subscribers on her YouTube, the American is a prominent figure in the world of content creation.

Trending

Recently, Gaertner took to her Instagram handle to run a QnA session with her followers. Among the other intriguing questions that were thrown her way was one regarding the "non-negotiables" she would have at her ideal home. Responding to the question, Gaertner made it clear that she envisions a peaceful home with plenty of open space, fire-lit areas, and a connection to nature.

She replied by posting a picture of herself and writing:

"I'm a sucker for good fireplace so this is essential. I don't care about the size of a house but a lot of property and a massive backyard."

Amymarie Gaertner's Instagram story

In addition, she emphasized her preference for outdoor living:

"Depending on the climate, outdoor living spaces interest me more than indoor - so a great covered patio with comfy couches that isn't complete without another fireplace. And if I can have a deep porch with a porch swing, that would be chefs kiss."

Gaertner added:

"I imagine having a lot of ridiculously awesome garden and lots of property to walk around and get lost in."

Conor Daly's IndyCar schedule for 2025

Conor Daly has not competed full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series since 2022. After racing for multiple different outfits in the last two seasons, Daly, 33, is now set to return to full-time racing with Juncos Hollinger Racing this season.

Daly was announced as the team's full season driver in the month of December, days after his birthday. He will compete alongside young driver Sting Ray Robb in the two-car operation.

Daly has already made his mark with Juncos Hollinger Racing. He delivered their first-ever podium finish when he placed third at The Milwaukee Mile on Labor Day Weekend in 2024. That was also the second podium finish of Daly's career. His other podium finish in IndyCar came all the way back in 2016 in Detroit, while driving for Dale Coyne Racing.

In addition to his IndyCar career, Conor Daly also competed in a one-off NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Indianapolis and three Truck Series events last season. It is yet to be announced whether the 33-year-old driver will return to stock car racing in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback