Conor Daly's girlfriend Amy shares hilarious take on "obvious progression of a conversation about couches"

IndyCar star Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner took to her Instagram to share a hilarious clip featuring TikTok star Dimitri Beauchamp. Gaertner's reel showcased a hilarious take on "conversation about couches."

While IndyCar driver Conor Daly has made a name for himself as one of the most popular drivers in the series, his girlfriend has carved her own success. A Youtuber, and a TikTok and Instagram influencer, Amymarie Gaertner remains one of the most famous IndyCar WAGs.

Gaertner rose to success with her impressive dancing skills and vines, which have helped her amass over a million followers on Instagram and over 1.25 million YouTube subscribers. With her regular posts across her social media platforms, she keeps her followers updated of her daily life.

Trending

In a recent Instagram story, Amy shared a fun clip which also featured fellow TikTok star Dimitri Beauchamp. Beauchamp, another content creator like Amymarie, is famous for his dance videos and comedy skits. The video shared by Amy on her Instagram showcased the duo dancing to a catchy beat while humorously referencing the way discussions about couches inevitably evolve. The caption read:

"obvious progression of a conversation about couches @dimeeeach"

Amymarie Gaertner's Instagram story

Amymarie and Conor Daly have been in a relationship since 2022. Amy makes regular appearances on the race track, accompanying her partner.

What are Conor Daly's girlfriend Amy's essentials for home?

In a recent Q&A session with her Instagram followers, Gaertner opened up about her vision for her ideal home. Responding to a fan’s question, she expressed her love for open spaces, fireplaces, and outdoor living.

"I'm a sucker for good fireplace so this is essential," wrote Gaertner. "I don't care about the size of a house but a lot of property and a massive backyard."

Amy Gaertner's previous Instagram story

Gaertner further elaborated on her dream setting, emphasizing the importance of outdoor living spaces. She added:

"Depending on the climate, outdoor living spaces interest me more than indoor - so a great covered patio with comfy couches that isn't complete without another fireplace. And if I can have a deep porch with a porch swing, that would be chefs kiss."

"I imagine having a lot of ridiculously awesome garden and lots of property to walk around and get lost in."

While Gaertner continues to grow her social media presence, Daly himself is making significant strides in his racing career. The 33-year-old is set to make his full-time return to the IndyCar Series with Juncos Hollinger Racing after spending the last two years in part-time entries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback