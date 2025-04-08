Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie celebrates Disney's A Goofy Movie's 30th anniversary 

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, recently shared an Instagram story with her followers showing the Goofy Movie's 30th Anniversary goodies. The 30-year-old YouTuber and Conor Daly started dating around 2022.

Amymarie thanked Disney for coming with the iconic animated musical comedy-adventure film, and shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Ahh it is #AGoofyMovies 30th Anniversary! Made this 90's baby's day! Thank you @disney"

Amymarie celebrates the Goofy movie's 30th Anniversary via Instagram story @amymarie

Gaertner was seen holding a goofy-themed boombox while wearing a customized goofy jacket sent in the pr package by Disney. The rest of her stories showed her receiving the package and opening the various other goodies, ranging from a mug to a flyer about the movie.

Gaertner has amassed over 1M followers on her Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel with around 1.28 million subscribers where she continues to upload short-form video content of her dancing, drawing and singing.

Amymarie was also in a YouTube original movie called 'Dance Camp' which came out in 2016. She made a cameo in the movie 'Six Feet Apart', which featured actors like Daniella Monet and Aaron Yoo.

Besides her career, Gaertner also makes time to show support to her boyfriend Conor Daly and is often seen in the paddock with him. She was last seen at the latest IndyCar Series race, the Thermal Club Grand Prix, held on March 23, 2025.

Conor Daly shares a message after the Indy 500 test event

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly, along with several other drivers like Alex Palou and Jacob Abel, were present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on March 27 as a part of the preparation for the Indy 500 taking place in May. After the test, the American driver spoke about his dream of winning at the IMS.

In a YouTube video uploaded by IndyCar, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver detailed how much he loves this track course and has always dreamed of winning there. Daly said (0.01 onwards):

"I love driving here. It's such an awesome road course, as well as the oval of course, but just great to test. I mean, testing is so important these days. Every lap counts you want to make sure that when you show up here in May you're not lagging behind at all. Also, I love it here, and it's great to be back."

"I wanted to win this road course ever since it was on schedule I mean ever since my rookie year we led so many laps and felt like we were closer to the win I love this track personally and obviously 500 is the goal to win over all else but this road course means a lot too to me because it's been an enjoyable track to drive for me and I've had very good races here so definitely an important one and want to win. We want to show up here in May to not lose," he added.

Conor Daly was the third fastest driver during the testing and was two-tenths slower than the leader, Scott Dixon. Daly's highest finish at the road course is in sixth place, which he achieved during the 2022 Indy 500.

