Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner flaunts all-black workout set in pilates session update on latest IG story

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team driver Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, shared a look of her all black workout set on Instagram. The 30-year-old YouTuber, Amymarie and Conor Daly reportedly started dating around 2022.

Amymarie shared about a pilates class that she has been taking on social media. She also shared a mirror selfie of her all black workout set with her followers with the caption:

"First time fitted in @fabletics might be my new favourite set!" Amymarie wrote.

Amymarie flaunts in all black workout set via@Amymarie

Gaertner paired the black workout set with a slick-back ponytail to tie the look together. The next few stories included her doing her Pilates workout. In the next story, Conor Daly's girlfriend was seen posing with a few of her friends after their workout, grabbing some food from the famous food chain Erewhon.

Gaertner has around 1M followers on Instagram. She is a YouTuber with 1.28 million subscribers, however, she hasn't posted a long-format video in five years. She has been actively uploading YouTube shorts about things like her outfits, drawing, singing and dancing.

Amymarie Gaertner has also participated in a YouTube original movie called 'Dance Camp' which premiered in 2016, featuring various other YouTubers. She has also starred in the famous movie Six Feet Apart, which had actors like Daniella Monet and Aaron Yoo.

Besides her career, Gaertner also makes time to support her boyfriend, Conor Daly, in his races. She was last seen in attendance at the Indy 500 in 2024.

Conor Daly backs his teammate at Juncos Hollinger Racing

Conor Daly at NASCAR Production Days - Daytona - Source: Getty

The season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was a chaotic start to the season. The fans had a lot of opinions about various drivers and teams after the race. One fan took to X to express how he felt about the results of the race.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team put out a post of the results on X to which a fan replied:

The only hope for the Juncos is the Ovals with @ConorDaly22 , they lowered @RGrosjean for the Ray Robb package !! As @canapino said “money buys speed but not talent!!” It was you @AgustinCanapino !!!" (Translated by Google translate)

The tweet caught the 33-year-old Conor Daly's attention, and he responded to defend his teammate and his team, saying:

“Hope you’re around to say something when we have a great road course race here soon 😂 but I doubt it,” Daly said.

Both the drivers finished their race outside of the top 10. Fans are divided over the results since some of them believe that the team can improve, while some want them to replace Sting Ray Robb because of the poor results. As the season progresses, fans hope that the team can improve.

