Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner takes pride in herself for powering through a hot yoga session despite POTS diagnosis

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team driver Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, shared an Instagram story with her followers. She shared a glimpse of the Yoga class that she has been going to.

Gaertner and Daly reportedly got together somewhere around 2022. Sharing the intensity of her yoga sessions, she captioned her story:

"Honestly beyond proud of myself for powering through this class bc hot yoga+ having POTS is a bold decision"

Amymarie about the yoga class via@Amymarie

Gaertner took the Hot Yoga classes at Hot 8 Yoga studio, which is based in Los Angeles. The next story included her grabbing an Acai bowl after the yoga session.

Hot Yoga is an intense form of yoga performed above normal room temperature. Conor Daly's girlfriend put a 110° sticker indicating the temperature of the room.

Exercising for people diagnosed with POTS is particularly difficult since they cannot regulate their blood flow. This also increases the symptoms like lightheadedness, fainting and rapid heartbeat. It is unknown when Gaertner was diagnosed with the disorder.

Gaertner is a well-known YouTuber with over 1.8 million subscribers. She often uploads short videos of her outfits, dance and drawings to her YouTube channel. She also has a huge following on Instagram, with around 1 million followers.

Despite her busy schedule, Amymarie Gaertner also makes time to attend Conor Daly's races. She was last seen in attendance at the 2024 Indy 500.

Conor Daly's Indy car seat update after losing a huge sponsor

Conor Daly at the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Testing - Source: Getty

Conor Daly's season opener was off to a rough start as the American wrapped up the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in P17. He also lost one of his major potential primary sponsors before the season. The 33-year-old Juncos Hollinger Racing driver lost around $3.5 million in sponsorship.

Due to this huge sponsorship falling through, questions about Daly's future in Indycar arose. However, while speaking on the Divebomb podcast, he assured his fans that he would be racing with the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.

"There's a lot that can be said publicly and a lot that can't be," Daly said. So we're still here, we're fighting the good fight every day. I live life one day at a time, one weekend at a time because that's how I realize that IndyCar has to be nowadays. So I'm with the team. We want to win together, we want to fight for this championship throughout the weekends, all the way to the end of it, but obviously, we still want to make it known to people, that 'Hey, there are opportunities here to support us and that will help us if people continue to come on board." He stated.

Daly, however, found a new sponsorship with Union 76 gas station and had to change his car number from 78 to 76.

