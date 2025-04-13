Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie lauds Lady Gaga's Coachella performance: "This show is art"

Juncon Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, recently shared an Instagram story applauding Lady Gaga's Coachella performance. Gaertner, a paddock regular, has been dating Daly since 2022.

Lady Gaga opened the gig wearing metal armour and performed “Bloody Mary” from her 2011 album Born This Way. The song was followed by hits, including “Abracadabra”, “Judas”, and “Poker Face".

Amymarie Gaertner, who has over a million Instagram followers, often shares her thoughts and glimpses of her life with her fans. The 30-year-old is also a YouTuber with around 1.28 million subscribers. Her latest reactions came during Lady Gaga's breathtaking Coachella set.

She reshared a reel uploaded by the official Billboard account where Gaga is seen performing Abracadabra and Judas in a red gown sporting a chin-length black bob with bangs.

"STANDING OVATION FOR THESE DANCERS. ended up glued to Gaga's entire Coachella set with my jaw on the floor," Gaertner wrote.

"THIS SHOW IS ART. UNREAL. WOW. freaking love you @ladygaga," she added

Amymarie Gaertner's Instagram Story | Image via Instagram (@amymarie)

The Grammy winner’s headlining gig marked her return to the music festival for the first time since she stepped in for a pregnant-with-twins Beyonce at the last minute in 2017.

Conor Daly predicts Colton Herta's result for the Long Beach GP

AUTO: JUL 23 IndyCar - Iowa Speedway Race 1 and 2 Qualifications - Source: Getty

Conor Daly has made a wild prediction about rival Colton Herta's race result ahead of the 50th edition of the Long Beach Grand Prix. The driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet for Juncos Hollinger Racing believes Herta can dent Alex Palou's winning streak from St. Petersburg and Thermal Club.

Herta has qualified in the front row for the race scheduled for the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13. The previous winner of the street circuit was just 0.2311 seconds short of Kyle Kirkwood's pole lap. Last year, Herta had come close to claiming the chequered flag but had to settle for second place.

Speaking on the Speed Street Podcast on YouTube, Conor Daly predicted the Andretti Global star's victory by a colossal margin. He stated that though Palou might be hard to beat considering his form, the Long Beach GP is Herta's to take.

"I'm going to take Colton Herta. Sorry, I got to take Colton Herta. Colton's going to win. Colton might win by 30 seconds this weekend. I know that (Alex) Palou is going to be hard to beat as usual, but I think Colton's going to win by a country mile this weekend and that's my number one pick in the draft," Daly said (15:10 onwards).

After finishing fourth behind Christian Lundgaard, Pato O'Ward, and Alex Palou, Colton Herta is eighth with 47 points.

