Conor Daly’s girlfriend Amymarie serves cowboy-core and more in latest IG carousel

IndyCar driver Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, posted a series of pictures on social media, making a fashion statement in various trends, including the Cowboy core trend. She posted a carousel of photos from the past couple of weeks on her Instagram page on Sunday, April 13.

The first photo was inspired by the Cowboy core trend where Gaertner was seen wearing a wide-brimmed tan cowboy hat, an oversized denim jacket, and light-washed denim jeans in a casual straight fit, adding to the overall rugged look. In another picture, she brought out the 70s retro flair with a modern touch, with a sleeveless gray crop top and a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash flare jeans.

Gaertner also posted a picture in a black retro-style Disney-themed jacket with purple trim and patches. She paired that with light-wash cuffed jeans and white sneakers to keep things casual. She captioned her Instagram post, writing:

“A Sunday spill 🌞🌿”

Conor Daly's girlfriend is a self-taught dancer, a creative artist, and a social media influencer with over 1 million followers on both YouTube and Instagram. She is passionate about inspiring her followers to find their own unique and creative form of expression.

Gaertner started dating Conor Daly in 2022 and has a regular presence in the IndyCar paddock, supporting her partner and his racing ambitions. Daly, who made his debut in IndyCar in 2013 with A.J. Foyt Enterprises, has been a part-time driver in the series for much of his career, including a few full-time seasons.

Daly's last full-time season came in 2022 with Ed Carpenter Racing, but he is once again back to full-time racing in 2025 with Juncos Hollinger Racing, a team founded in 2021.

Conor Daly reunited with his past sponsor for the 2025 IndyCar season

Conor Daly was picked up by Juncos Hollinger Racing last season for five races. He delivered the team's first-ever podium result in the 14th round of the season at Milwaukee Mile. This led to the team giving him a full-time ride in the No. 76 Chevrolet for 2025 alongside Sting Ray Robb.

Two races into the season, JHR announced that MannKind would partner with them as the primary sponsor for Conor Daly in three races in 2025. The partnership began with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 13.

MannKind will also return as Daly’s sponsor at the Detroit street race and World Wide Technology Raceway later in the year. Daly, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, said that continuing his partnership with the brand, which began in 2021, means a lot to him.

“I’m really happy to keep working with MannKind,” Daly shared, via Frontstretch. “I’ve learned so much from a lot of the folks there, and we have been able to tell an incredible story. They have helped me share my Type 1 diabetes story with so many around the world, so to be able to represent Mannkind and tell my story living with Type 1 diabetes is really amazing.”

The JHR driver finished 25th in the Acura Grand Prix and sits 21st in the Drivers’ standings with 32 points to his name.

