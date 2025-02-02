Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie sings along to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication at Fire Aid LA concert

IndyCar driver Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner recently attended the FireAid LA concert in Los Angeles, California. Gaertner took to her Instagram handle to share highlights from the event.

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Daly remains one of the most famous drivers in IndyCar. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, a social media influencer, maintains a similar popularity in the internet world, having carved out a successful career as a content creator.

Gaertner is a YouTuber and TikTok star with over a million fans on both platforms. She also remains active on her Instagram handle, where she has accumulated nearly 1.1 million followers. The American keeps her followers updated with frequent insights into her daily life.

Recently, Amymarie took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of the FireAid LA concert, an event she attended. The FireAid concert was organized to aid recovery efforts after the Palisades and Eaton fires, two of the most devastating wildfires in Los Angeles history. The fires, which broke out on January 7 due to powerful wind conditions, resulted in widespread damage, prompting an urgent need for relief efforts.

Gaertner captured moments from the night as some of the biggest names in the music industry took the stage. The star cast included the likes of Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Green Day, Nirvana, Pink, Dr. Dre, and Lady Gaga, among others.

One of the standout moments from Conor Daly's girlfriend's Instagram updates was a clip of her vibing along to Red Hot Chili Peppers' iconic song Californication. The 1999 hit is widely regarded as one of the band's most defining tracks, and seemed to be one of Amy's favorites as well, as she was seen vibing to the performance.

Conor Daly delves into the importance of trophies in IndyCar

After spending years jumping between teams, Conor Daly has secured a seat with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) for the 2025 season. In a recent interview with Autoweek, Daly emphasized the importance of winning in order to maintain a steady position in the competitive world of IndyCar. He said:

"It's a results-based industry. You've got to get trophies. You've got to be up front. You've got to be doing stuff that makes people take a second look, take a third look even."

The 33-year-old also acknowledged the challenge of proving himself in a field where performance dictates longevity. He added:

"For someone like myself, I have to create opportunities for myself. There are drivers that have plenty more trophies than me that don't have to worry about that, which is justifiable, so I just have to work on getting more trophies, and then it'll be easier. That's up to me, and that's the team and us as a group. So hopefully it becomes easier."

Conor Daly is set to pilot the No. 78 for JHR this season. He will return to the race track on March 2, with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

