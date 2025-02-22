Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie stuns in latest photoshoot update on Instagram

Amymarie Gaertner, girlfriend of IndyCar driver Conor Daly returned to Instagram after a two-week break to share some stunning photos in a black dress. The social media influencer, with over 1.1 million Instagram followers, shared a carousel of images showcasing her elegance and effortless style.

Gaertner is known for her work as a self-taught dancer and creative artist. She has built a strong online presence by encouraging people to embrace their artistic side. Her interests include fashion, travel, and cooking, which she often shares with her audience.

Her latest Instagram post featured a low-light photoshoot where she wore a slightly oversized black button-up shirt. The deep neckline added a relaxed yet sophisticated touch. She kept her makeup minimal, with a strong emphasis on her eyes, using a dark eyeliner. She tagged photographer Blake Eiermann for the shots in her post.

While Amymarie has been stunning her followers with her elegant looks, her boyfriend Daly has had some major developments ahead of the 2025 NTT IndyCar season. The 33-year-old driver secured a full-time seat with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) for the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Daly competed in five races for JHR in 2024, earning them a historic podium at the Milwaukee Mile in August. Following his contract announcement, Daly expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity to continue with JHR:

"I am thrilled to be joining the JHR team for the full NIT IndyCar Series season in 2025. After the excitement and success, we shared in 2024, including Milwaukee, it feels like the perfect next step," Conor Daly was quoted as saying by Forbes.

However, a drama related to Daly's sponsorship recently gained attention, hinting that he might get dropped by the team even before the start of the season.

Conor Daly unlikely to lose his seat due to a lack of sponsorship money

Daly had been close to finalizing a $3.5 million sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency company Polkadot. However, according to an IndyStar report, a major investor in the company voted against the deal and influenced another stakeholder to do the same. As a result, Daly only reportedly received 45% approval under Polkadot’s weighted voting system, preventing the funding from going through.

Daly addressed the situation on his Speed Street podcast, acknowledging the setback but clarifying that his contract with JHR remains intact.

“Is (losing my ride) a possibility? Anything’s a possibility,” he said. “It’s not ‘I am going to lose my ride.’ I’m signed to JHR for the season. But the more funding you come with, the more secure your ride is, and the less reason there is to make a substitution. ...this was a very detrimental blow to our excitement for everything because it was such a great program.” [25:10 onwards].

JHR team principal Dave O’Neill also recently reassured that Daly’s position with the team is secure. O’Neill emphasized that Daly was signed based on his talent, not financial backing.

“He (Conor) will indeed be in the car... We didn’t sign him because he had X amount of dollars. We signed him because I believe he’s a very good driver and it also happened that he thought he could bring some funding with him. So that’s the truth to it all," O’Neill said in a conversation with RACER.

Daly is set to make his full-time return to the IndyCar grid in 2025, starting with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

