Conor Daly's girlfriend shines in black top and fur overcoat in Saturday night update on IG

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, recently posted an Instagram story with her followers. A self-taught dancer, Gaertner donned a fur coat for a clubbing night.

While the couple tends to keep their relationship on the down low, they were first spotted in the paddock at IOWA 2022 for the first time after they started dating in the same year.

On Sunday, Amymarie Gaertner posted a picture of her outfit on her Instagram story with a sticker mentioning 'Saturday Vibe'.

Screenshot of Amymarie Gaertner's Instagram story via @amymarie

In the picture, Gaertner wore a black halter neck top with a white fur coat. She paired that with dream catcher earrings and a stack of rings. As for her hair, she tied it in a slicked-back ponytail.

Amymarie Gaertner is a YouTuber with over 1.28 million subscribers. She shares short-form videos of her dancing, outfits, and singing, and has gained 1M followers on Instagram.

Besides her YouTube career, Amymarie also made an appearance in the movie 'Six Feet Apart', which featured actors like Aaron Yoo and Daniella Monet. She is also in the YouTube original movie called 'Dance Camp', which came out in 2016.

Besides her busy schedule, Amymarie Gaertner is also seen in the paddock supporting her boyfriend, Conor Daly. She was last seen at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, 2025.

When Conor Daly expressed his love for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly, along with other drivers like Alex Palou and Jacob Abel, was present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on March 27 to test their cars before the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in May. While at the track, the driver expressed his feelings for IMS.

In a YouTube video uploaded by IndyCar on their channel, Conor Daly spoke about his love for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and how he dreams of winning there. Daly said (0.01 onwards)

"I love driving here. It's such an awesome road course, as well as the oval of course, but just great to test. I mean, testing is so important these days. Every lap counts you want to make sure that when you show up here in May you're not lagging behind at all. Also, I love it here, and it's great to be back."

"I wanted to win this road course ever since it was on schedule I mean ever since my rookie year we led so many laps and felt like we were closer to the win I love this track personally and obviously 500 is the goal to win over all else but this road course means a lot too to me because it's been an enjoyable track to drive for me and I've had very good races here so definitely an important one and want to win. We want to show up here in May to not lose," he added.

Conor Daly has 10 starts at the Indy 500, and his best finish was in 6th place at the 2022 race.

