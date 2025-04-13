Conor Daly's iconic crossover at Long Beach features influencer duo with 3.8M IG followers

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team posted a picture and a video of its driver, Conor Daly, along with influencers Ross Smith and Gangster Granny. The internet sensation duo has around 3.8 million Instagram followers.

Gangster Granny and Ross Smith are known for their short-form videos on Instagram, where they part-take in various challenges and humorous skits. They were guests for the weekend with JHR.

In the post uploaded, Daly was seen explaining the various buttons on his steering wheel and their functions to the duo. Additionally, the pair was also seen posing along with Daly's #76 JHR car.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team shared the post on Instagram with the caption:

"Not everyday that you bring your granny to the race track 👵#JHR #INDYCAR #AGPLB"

Conor Daly's season has not gotten off to the best of starts as he qualified for the season opener at St. Petersburg on March 2 in 22nd place and finished the race in 17th position. During the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23, he qualified in 15th and finished the race in 16th.

Daly joined the Juncos Hollinger Racing in the second half of the season to replace Augustin Canapino and will be next be racing with the JHR team at Long Beach. He qualified in 21st place for the race on Sunday which is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET on FOX.

Conor Daly makes a bold prediction for Colton Herta at Long Beach Grand Prix

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly made a bold prediction for his Andretti Global rival Colton Herta ahead of the Long Beach Grand Prix on Sunday. The weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the race.

Back in 2021, Herta took his second career win at the Long Beach Grand Prix. The 25 year-old is yet to win a race this season. With two consecutive race wins Alex Palou seems to be a strong contender to win this weekend. And Daly is backing him to come out on top.

While speaking on his podcast Speed Street, Conor Daly said:

"I'm going to take Colton Herta. Sorry, I got to take Colton Herta. Colton's going to win. Colton might win by 30 seconds this weekend. I know that (Alex) Palou is going to be hard to beat as usual, but I think Colton's going to win by a country mile this weekend and that's my number one pick in the draft." (15:10 onwards)

Herta, during the 2024 Long Beach Grand Prix managed to secure second place after he failed to pull a winning move of Scott Dixon. However, a win might be in the cards for Herta this time, as he qualified in second place with a lap time of 1:06.4232.

