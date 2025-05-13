Conor Daly's Indy 500 helmet to honor legend Wilbur Shaw in quest to end 85-year-old Indiana drought 

On May 12th, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly unveiled his Indy 500 helmet ahead of the race. He dedicated his headgear to the legendary Wilbur Shaw.

Wilbur Shaw is widely credited with saving the Indy 500 by persuading Terre Haute businessman Anton Hulman Jr. to buy the run-down Indianapolis Motor Speedway, preventing its extinction. A standout driver as well, Shaw won the race in 1937, 1939, and 1940, becoming the first to win back-to-back titles. Additionally, he also finished second three times, in 1933, 1935, and 1938.

Conor Daly's helmet design has several details honoring Shaw. It includes ticket designs of the 28th International 500-Mile Sweepstakes Race of 1940, which was the legendary driver's third victory at the oval. The back of the JHR driver's helmet had stamps of the years Shaw won the race, and a cartoon depiction of the latter.

Apart from Wilbur Shaw's legacy, Daly also highlighted the primary reason for picking him. It was the fact that Shaw was the last winner from Indiana. Daly, who himself hails from Indiana, intends to put an end to the 85-year drought of a driver from Indiana winning from Indiana.

Trending

"This year for my 2025 #indy500 helmet I decided it would be really cool to honor the last winner from Indiana… Wilbur Shaw! 3 time #indy500 winner with such a rich history @IMS. Let’s put a stop to the 85 year drought this year! For the hometown @juncoshollinger," wrote Daly.

Expand Tweet

The 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500, which has been in operation since 1911, is scheduled for May 25.

Conor Daly is unhappy with IndyCar's latest issue

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

JHR driver Conor Daly has expressed disappointment over the IndyCar series' newest issue. He detailed his frustrations over the race ending without any incidents that drivers can take advantage of.

The 2025 IndyCar season has scarcely seen caution periods, and this rules out the possibility of any unpredictable results. Speaking on the Speed Street Podcast, Daly highlighted JHR's struggles and how a lack of cautions is not ideal if one wants to take any advantage.

"Right now, when there's no yellows, you really have no chance to kind of take advantage of your racecraft and restart-craft, 'coz once you are out there and cycling through strategies, there's really not a ton of action. I can't lie, these races without yellows have become kind of frustrating and annoying because once you are committed to one strategy, it's hard to really pivot to another one," he said on his Speed Street podcast. [14:40 onwards]

Conor Daly finished 15th at the Sonsio Grand Prix, held on May 10th and scored 15 points. He is currently 21st in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 58 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.