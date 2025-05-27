Conor Daly's Indy 500 'peeing in car' admission draws hilarious reaction from Colton Herta

Multiple IndyCar drivers have admitted to peeing in their race cars, and Conor Daly became the latest addition to do such a deed in the car. With Mother Nature delaying the start of the Indy 500 on Sunday, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver had to attend nature's call, which he later revealed, leading to a humorous reaction from Colton Herta.

Fans have been curious about how drivers relieve themselves while on track, which has led to some strange solutions over the years. But, the easiest way for drivers has been to relieve themselves in the cockpit if worst comes to worst.

A similar incident happened with Conor Daly while waiting on the grid for the Indy 500 to start. With spots of water left on the track due to rain earlier in the day, the start was delayed by 45 minutes, during which the 33-year-old was faced with a dilemma.

However, with the high-stakes nature of the race and the unpredictable start time, Daly decided to do something that he had never done as he peed in his car, and said (via Instagram/@IndyCar):

"I saw on the internet as well, a lot of toilet talk and maybe some using of the bathroom because we had to wait a long time before the race, right? Never in my life have I urinated in my racecar... until Sunday. I was sitting on the grid and I was like, this is the best car I have been in my whole life. Like, I'm going to have to pee in this thing."

"I legitimately urinated in my racecar before the race even started. People ask me 'when did ou do it?' I was like, we didn't even start. We sat in there for 30 minutes... I had to go really bad... I literally did the entire race sitting in my own pee. That's a tough one," he added.

This led to a hilarious reaction from Colton Herta, who shared on X (formerly Twitter) how no one, even Batman, could have gotten this information out of him:

"Batman not getting this out of me…."

Colton Herta @ColtonHerta Batman not getting this out of me….

Conor Daly is a second-generation driver as former F1 and IndyCar driver Derek Daly is his father.

Like father, like son for Conor Daly

Conor Daly (L) and Derek Daly (R) at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

With his father being a former racecar driver, there is a high probability that Derek Daly had to face a similar situation back in the day. While reacting to his son's admission, the 72-year-old revealed how he had done the same deed back in his racing days.

The former Irish racing driver wrote on X:

"That makes two of us........"

Derek Daly @DerekDaly500 That makes two of us........

Moreover, Conor Daly is not the only driver on the grid as Will Power has also earlier admitted to peeing himself in the car.

