Conor Daly sends a message after stunning run against Alex Palou, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta, and more

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently took part in a practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. During the third day of the practice, he finished the session in third place.

Ad

On Thursday, May 16, the American driver posted a tweet for his followers, reflecting on the session and also posted a few pictures from the session. Daly wrote on X:

"What a week so far. P3 today. Pretty good no tow speed as well. We’ll keep our heads down and stay focused. One day at a time. This @juncoshollinger @ampm car is fast. Thank you @TeamChevy ! #indy500"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 33-year-old driver finished third after completing a lap at the speed of 224.839 mph. He managed to place his #76 car infront of his strong rivals like defending champion Alex Palou, Colton Herta, Helio Castroneves, and many more. The #76 driver and his team have shown great improvement during the past three sessions.

As for Conor Daly's 2025 season, it has not gotten off to a great start. He qualified 22nd and finished 17th in the maiden race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, on March 2. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, he qualified 21st and finished 25th.

Ad

At the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, he qualified in 22nd spot and finished the race in 15th spot. Daly will be look to take the positives from the practice session and carry them into the race weekend at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' which will be held on May 25.

Conor Daly opens up about the problems faced at the Barber Motorsports Park

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently spoke about his race at Barber Motorsports Park, where he finished in 19th place. After the race, he highlighted issues that needed to be addressed for better racing.

Ad

The Indiana native detailed the factors that led to a disappointing run and how he could not make up places. The 33-year-old was stuck in traffic and was also caught up due to an on track incident. He also highlighted the issue of the JHR team not having a proper strategy in place in case of no red or yellow flags during the course of the race.

While in conversation with Speedway Digest, Conor Daly said,

Ad

"In the beginning, we got blocked by another car and then got hit on lap one, so that kind of killed our momentum a little bit, which is a shame because I thought I had a great start! Honestly, our first two stints felt great. The pace on reds is good. We just need to improve our pace on the primary tire, and we've got to figure out the best possible strategies for these all-green (flag) races."

Ad

"It seems like we are just missing a little bit on clear track and a few opportunities there. Honestly, I think actually we learned quite a lot. Gotta figure out what happens at the next race. But we will be in good shape when we go to Indy," he added.

Conor Daly is currently sitting in 21st position with 58 points in the driver's championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.