Conor Daly shares adorable cartoonized version of him and wife ahead of Long Beach IndyCar GP

Conor Daly and his girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, are one of the most well-known couples on the IndyCar grid. They often post updates about each other via their respective social media handles, and in line with this, Daly has posted a cartoonized version of himself and Amymarie ahead of next week's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Specifically, Daly shared a cartoonized pitlane picture on his Instagram stories. He added the following caption:

"How the squad is rolling up to @gplongbeach?"

The ongoing 2025 season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America is two rounds down, with Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (April 11-13), just around the corner.

Conor Daly has gotten off to a decent start for his Juncos Hollinger Racing team and is currently in 20th position (27 points) in the drivers' standings. The 33-year-old is level on points with the 19th-placed Kyffin Simpson.

Conor Daly's take on his P16 Thermal race finish

While Conor Daly has made his excitement known with a creative Instagram update ahead of the Long Beach race, he was a bit disappointed post his three-day outing in the second race of the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old ended his 65-lap Grand Prix outing in 16th place in the standings in his #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing challenger. Interestingly, he ended up behind Kyffin Simpson once again. In relation to his overall outing, Daly came up with the following post via Instagram.

"Full push all day long. Tough one in the heat! We got knocked wide lap 1 which hurt us but these things happen in racing. Had to come back from that. Some really good pace on reds helped us make some good moves. Honestly, steady progress all weekend long and P16 is where we ended up with zero attrition really. Thank you team! @juncoshollinger @teamchevy #indycar #driver #teamchevy #t1d." Daly wrote.

Conor Daly has been plying his trade in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2013 Indianapolis 500. He has so far managed to amass over 110 race starts and has gone on to put on board two podium finishes and a solitary pole position. He is yet to score a Grand Prix win.

Daly's best overall finish to date has been 17th place, which came in the 2020 and 2022 seasons of the sport. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the 33-year-old would ideally want to end this year's 17-race campaign in a higher position.

With him currently in 20th place in the standings (as mentioned before), he has work to do at the all-important Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in that race.

