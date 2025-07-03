Conor Daly shares a glimpse of his tropical escape in Kauai with girlfriend Amymarie

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account. The pictures gave a glimpse into his vacation with his girlfriend, Amymarie.

On July 2, the 33-year-old posted pictures from his vacation in Kauai. In the first picture, he posed next to his girlfriend in snorkeling gear. In the second slide, he uploaded a selfie of himself and his girlfriend with the mountains in the background, and the next few pictures contained various scenery from the place. In the last two slides, he uploaded a picture of himself eating shaved ice cream followed by a picture of his girlfriend posing at the beach. Conor Daly captioned the post with

" It felt quite nice to escape reality for an extended weekend with @amymarie. Kauai is a beautiful place! Snorkeled with a Turtle. Saw some dolphins. Had some shaved ice. Got an hilarious amount of sunburn . Now for racing every weekend until September almost! #vacation #hawaii #gingerprobz #indycar"

The couple started dating in 2022 and were spotted together in the Iowa paddock in the same year. Amymarie Gaertner is a YouTuber with around 1.28 million subscribers, where she uploads videos of her dancing and painting. She also has 1 million followers on Instagram. Amymarie was featured in a YouTube original movie called 'Dance Camp,' which also featured various other YouTubers.

As for Conor Daly's career, he races for the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing car powered by Chevrolet. His 2025 IndyCar season is not off to a great start, as he qualified in 15th place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 and finished the race in 16th place. During the recently held XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, Daly qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 22nd place.

Conor Daly gives his honest opinion about the Canadian Grand Prix and the Indy 500 schedule

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver recently called out Formula One for hosting the Canadian Grand Prix on the same day as the Indianapolis 500. Multiple drivers and fans have spoken out against the same and have expressed their disappointment via various social media platforms. The Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix usually took place on the same weekend.

With the Canadian Grand Prix scheduled along with the Indy 500, the Formula One race began at 2 pm, halfway through the Indianapolis 500. Conor Daly spoke about the same on his podcast called SpeedStreet. He said he couldn't understand why the Grand Prix was scheduled in such a manner. He said,

"This is the most arrogant of a shot you can take at just motorsport, in general, and motorsport fans... This is such a disrespectful move to those that just enjoy motorsport. Like why would you do that?"

He further added,

"This is a direct shot at us. It's almost like a declaration of war. Like this is crazy. I love going to the Canadian GP, think it's a great event, and I used to go all the time. I raced Formula Ford and 1600 at the Canadian GP when I was 15. I thought it was awesome. But it's just not necessary. When you talk about they're doing it for sustainability or whatever, it's not. It's literally to just try to flex." He added.

Conor Daly isn't the only driver to express his opinion about this matter. Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin also expressed his disappointment via his X account, where he referred to it as 'single-handedly ruining Motorsport Xmas.'

