Conor Daly shoulders the blame for falling short of Fast 12 at Indy 500 qualifying 

Home hero and Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly failed to make it to the Fast 12 at the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday, May 17. Post the session, he accepted the mistake and shouldered the blame for not making the cut.

Daly appeared poised to secure the 12th and final spot in the Fast 12 after three strong laps, but a slight drop in pace on his final circuit around the historic oval cost him. He ultimately posted a four-lap average speed of 231.725 mph, just 0.0564 seconds shy of 10 miles, leaving him 13th and narrowly missing advancement. Speaking about the close miss, he took the blame upon himself.

“I really wanted to get into that Fast 12,” Daly said. “I investigated holding sixth gear through Turns 1 and 2, and it worked for those middle two laps. But I didn’t get the weight jacker back in time for Turn 1 on the last lap. Literally, the team deserves to be in the Fast 12. I made the mistake of trying to push it too much and not getting the weight jacker back in time. Just got a little bit tight in (Turns) 1 and 2.”

Conor Daly is currently 21st in the drivers' standings with 58 points.

Conor Daly pays special tribute to Wilbur Shaw for the Indy 500

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

On May 12, Conor Daly unveiled his Indy 500 helmet ahead of the race. He dedicated it to the legendary driver, Wilbur Shaw. Shaw is historically credited with preserving the future of the Indianapolis 500 as he played a pivotal role in convincing Terre Haute businessman Anton Hulman Jr. to purchase the deteriorating Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Daly’s helmet design for the upcoming race pays tribute to Wilbur Shaw’s legacy through a series of symbolic elements. Most notably, it includes imagery from the 28th International 500-Mile Sweepstakes Race in 1940, marking Shaw’s third and final Indianapolis 500 victory. The back of the helmet showcases the years of his wins, along with a cartoon illustration of the driver.

Daly also has a personal connection to Shaw, who is the last Indiana-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500. As a native of Indiana, Daly expressed his desire to end the 85-year drought and bring victory home to the Hoosier State.

"This year for my 2025 #indy500 helmet I decided it would be really cool to honor the last winner from Indiana… Wilbur Shaw! 3 time #indy500 winner with such a rich history @IMS. Let’s put a stop to the 85 year drought this year! For the hometown @juncoshollinger," Daly wrote on X.

Conor Daly will next be seen in action at the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 25.

