Conor Daly is all smiles with girlfriend Amymarie after successful candle-making date 

On April 7th, IndyCar driver Conor Daly posted a story on Instagram with his girlfriend, Amy Marie Gaertner. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver shared a snap from the couple's candle-making date.

Ad

Gaertner, a self-taught dancer, YouTuber, creative artist, and social media influencer with over a million followers, regularly shares glimpses of her life on social media. But this time, it was Conor Daly who gave fans a peek into their relationship, revealing details about their recent date.

Conor Daly opted for an Instagram story to share a sweet moment with his partner, showing the couple standing in front of a candle-making station. Both wore personalized aprons featuring their names, while Daly added a touch of his racing identity by sporting a JHR cap.

Ad

Trending

"We made some incredibly scented CD candles today,"

Image via Instagram (@conordaly22)

Conor Daly reacted to his girlfriend's Coachella outfit

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

On April 20th, IndyCar driver Conor Daly’s girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her time at the Coachella music festival. The social media sensation attended the iconic event in the heart of the Colorado desert, turning heads in a stylish all-black Western-inspired outfit.

Ad

Her post featured a montage of seven photos, capturing moments from the festival. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver did not miss the chance to react to his partner’s striking look.

In the first photo, Gaertner is seen wearing high-waisted, dungaree-style bell-bottom jeans paired with a black denim jacket, posing in front of a giant Ferris wheel. The second and fourth images feature her standing by the vibrant Spectra art installation, a well-known landmark at Coachella.

Ad

The third and seventh shots are close-up selfies, showcasing her accessories: sunglasses, a layered choker necklace, and statement drip earrings.

In the fifth image, she strikes a pose with a red bandana covering her face, while the sixth captures her in a black bralette and armband, holding a cowboy hat and posing in profile. She captioned the carousel by highlighting key moments from the festival and expressed her gratitude to YouTube for the invite.

Ad

"chella girl🌵🎡 🎶dancing in the desert to Missy Elliot and the most iconic Gaga show I could dream up was perfection. Thank you to @youtube for having me for this core memory🤍 @coachella #coachella," wrote Daly's partner Amymarie

Ad

Her partner, Daly, commented with two heart-eyes emojis on her Coachella update.

Image via Instagram | (@amymarie)

Conor Daly, along with 26 other full-time IndyCar drivers, will be battling it out at the Indianapolis Road Course on May 10th for the fifth round of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship. He is currently 22nd in the championship, with a total of 43 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.