Conor Daly swaps the racetrack for golf with fellow racers Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood 

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently posted an Instagram story featuring fellow drivers Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood. The three were seen playing golf.

Ad

Daly, along with Herta and Kirkwood, are big golf enthusiasts and have constantly spoken about their love for the sport at every opportunity they get. The trio tends to play during their time off as a way to get away from racing. Conor Daly uploaded an Instagram story of the drivers golfing together, which was later reshared by the Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood.

"Golf Day! @coltonherta @kyle_kirkwood @simpson244," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Kyle Kirkwood via Instagram story @kyle_kirkwood

The drivers were joined by the IndyCar photographer Brian Simpson. Daly and Herta are often seen golfing together, even on race weekends. They were once joined by F1's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris for a round of golf.

Ad

Daly's 2025 season is not off to a great start, as he qualified in 22nd place during the Firestone Grand Prix of ST.Petersburg and finished the race in 17th place. On march 23, during the Thermal Club Grand Prix, the 33-year-old driver started the race in 15th place and wrapped up the race in 16th place. During the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, where Kyle Kirkwood won the race from pole position, Conor Daly qualified in 21st position and finished the race in 25th place.

Ad

All three drivers have had very contrasting results in the past few races. However, the #76 car driver, Conor Daly, will be looking forward to improving during the upcoming Grand Prix at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4.

Conor Daly expresses his love for IMS as her talks about his long-cherished dream

Conor Daly recently drove at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway for the test. During that time the driver spoke about his dream of winning at the IMS.

Ad

On March 27, Daly, along with other drivers, was present at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway to test their cars as a part of the preparation for the race in May. IndyCar uploaded a video to their YouTube channel; Daly spoke about his dream of winning at the Road Course.

"I love driving here. It's such an awesome road course, as well as the oval of course, but just great to test. I mean, testing is so important these days. Every lap counts you want to make sure that when you show up here in May you're not lagging behind at all. Also, I love it here, and it's great to be back," Daly said (0.01 onwards).

Ad

"I wanted to win this road course ever since it was on schedule I mean ever since my rookie year we led so many laps and felt like we were closer to the win I love this track personally and obviously 500 is the goal to win over all else but this road course means a lot too to me because it's been an enjoyable track to drive for me and I've had very good races here so definitely an important one and want to win. We want to show up here in May to not lose," he added.

Ad

During the test, Conor Daly was the third fastest diver on the track. Daly has finished in the top ten four times, and his highest finish at the track was in 2022 when he finished in sixth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More