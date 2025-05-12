Conor Daly teases “awesome week” ahead of Indy 500 weekend

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly has come up with an update ahead of the marquee 2025 Indy 500 event. The official running for the May 25th event is set to kick off from Tuesday (May 13) with Practice and the ROP/Refreshers program.

In line with this, Daly has made it known that he will have a four-time Indy 500 winner on this week's Speed Street podcast, and will also have his #76 JHR special livery reveal.

The 33-year-old, via his X account, added:

"What an awesome week we’ve got ahead of us! We’ve got a 4 time #indy500 winner on @SpeedStreetPod this week. my new #indy500 paint scheme drops and we get back on the throttle around @IMS tomorrow! @juncoshollinger #indycar." Daly wrote.

In the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, Conor Daly has so far managed 58 points and is currently in 21st place in the drivers' standings.

In last week's SONSIO Grand Prix (May 10), he managed a P15 finish behind Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi. Moreover, in last year's 200-lap Indy 500, Daly managed an impressive P10 finish.

Conor Daly's take on his P15 finish in SONSIO GP

While Conor Daly has a lot on his plate leading up to the mega 2025 Indy 500 event. During the SONSIO GP at IMS, he made an impressive seven places after starting from P22 on the grid.

As mentioned earlier, he ended his 85-lap outing in P15, and following the end of the race, he felt that his outing was a bit of a rollercoaster. In line with this, the 33-year-old added the following via JHR's official website:

"Honestly, today was a bit of a roller coaster. I mean we got absolutely drilled on lap 1 and had to do a full 360, and got some damage to the floor which was a shame, but we just kept pushing. I knew that we had pace in the car, and I knew that, even from last, you can still make something happen with the right calls, and the team made those right calls." Daly added.

Conor Daly has been making his trade in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2013. His first outing in the sport came in the Indy 500.

The 33-year-old has so far managed to amass over 110 race starts, and at the same time, has put on board two podium finishes and a solitary pole position.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, from Daly's optimism ahead of the upcoming Indy 500 to his stats so far in the series, it will be fascinating to see how he will perform in this year's 200-lap tussle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Daly's fans will have their eyes glued on the #76 JHR car as the JHR driver looks to upset the odds and triumph at the The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

