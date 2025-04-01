Conor Daly tours new IMS Museum alongside Andretti Global racer Marcus Ericsson

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly visited the Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum on Monday and posted about his visit on Instagram story.

Ad

The Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum will re-open on April 2 after it was closed since November 2023 for renovation. Drivers get a look at the Museum before the public.Daly, along with 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, visited the Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum.

Daly uploaded some pictures on Instagram story with the caption:

"Sup Championship @ericsson_marcus"

Conor Daly via Instagram story @conordaly22

Daly, along with other drivers, was present at The Indianapolis Motorspeedway road course for testing in preparation for the race in May. While at the track, Daly spoke about his love for the road course in a video with IndyCar.

Ad

Trending

"I love driving here. It's such an awesome road course, as well as the oval of course, but just great to test. I mean, testing is so important these days. Every lap counts you want to make sure that when you show up here in May you're not lagging behind at all. Also, I love it here, and it's great to be back," Daly said.

Ad

"I wanted to win this road course ever since it was on schedule I mean ever since my rookie year we led so many laps and felt like we were closer to the win I love this track personally and obviously 500 is the goal to win over all else but this road course means a lot too to me because it's been an enjoyable track to drive for me and I've had very good races here so definitely an important one and want to win. We want to show up here in May to not lose," he added.

Ad

Ad

During the testing, his #76 car was two-tenths slower than the time set by Scott Dixon. Daly has finished in the top 10 four times at the track, and his highest finish of P6 came in 2022.

The American isn't off to a great start to the season. He started the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg in 22nd and finished 17th. At the Thermal Club Grand Prix, he qualified in 15th and finished 16th.

Ad

Conor Daly and the JHR team will look forward to improving at the upcoming race at ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled to take place on April 13th.

Conor Daly sends heartfelt message to fans after Indy500 event at IMS

The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly, along with four other drivers, was present at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway for an Indy500 event, a meet and greet for fas where they could get collectables like trading cards signed by drivers.

Ad

Conor Daly thanked fans for showing up and making the event a success. He also spoke about the need for IndyCar trading cards (via WRTV):

“We’ve needed trading cards for a long time. It’s super cool to see the fan reception over the last couple of years. We wouldn’t be here without our fans. We want to put on the best show possible for them and show our appreciation. It’s the greatest lead-up to the greatest month in sports.”

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge takes place on May 25. Qualifying will take place during the third week of the month, while practice will happen during the second week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback