Conor Daly wholeheartedly supports "warrior" step-dad Doug Boles' dual IndyCar role

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently praised his stepdad, Doug Boles, for his dual roles as Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar President. Boles took over the latter role in February this year and replaced the outgoing Jay Frye.

In line with this, Daly was asked on the Pit Pass Indy show about his stepdad managing two jobs. The 33-year-old had the following to add:

"Honestly, I don't think there is anymore qualified leader in any of our arena of motorsport. I think Doug is extremely qualified to lead this sport and extremely qualified for the job that he has been asked to do by Roger Penske, or else, Roger wouldn't have asked him to do it. I have all the faith in Doug; he is an incredible person and, you know, a passionate warrior for our sport." (21:38 onwards).

Conor Daly is the son of the former Formula 1 driver Derek Daly and Beth Boles. The latter is married to Doug Boles, making him the stepfather of the 33-year-old Juncos Hollinger Racing driver.

Conor Daly on his full-time move to JHR in 2025

Conor Daly, driver of the #76 Team Ganassi Honda drives during qualifying for the NTT INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 01, 2025 - Source: Getty

While Conor Daly has taken the time to talk about his stepdad's dual responsibility, ahead of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, he had the following to say about competing full-time for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Daly, who competed for the outfit in a part-time role last season, was nominated for a full-time ride ahead of this campaign. Talking about the same he expressed his optimism and gratitude towards the management for their faith in him.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the JHR team for the full NTT IndyCar Series season in 2025. After the excitement and success we shared in 2024, including Milwaukee, it feels like the perfect next step. I’m grateful for Ricardo [Juncos] and Brad [Hollinger]’s belief in me as I embark on the revitalization of my career. I look forward to pursuing podiums and wins with this incredible group," Daly said via Motorsportweek.

Conor Daly has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2013 Indy 500. He has so far managed to amass two podiums and a solitary pole position. To date, his best overall finish has been 17th place, which came in 2020 and 2022.

The 2025 IndyCar season is two rounds down, and Daly currently finds himself in 20th position (behind Kyffin Simpson and David Malukas) with 27 points. In the first race of the campaign, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Daly managed a 17th-place finish, whereas, in last week's Thermal Club event, the #76 JHR driver placed 16th.

Next up on the race calendar is Round 3, which will take place at Long Beach, California(Acura Grand Prix, 1.968-mile track layout) from 11th April onwards. The 33-year-old will eye another strong showing during the three-day Grand Prix weekend.

