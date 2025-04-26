Scott Dixon’s wife’s 2-word reaction to son, Kit, being the cameraman at Long Beach race

Scott Dixon and his wife, Emma Davies, are among the easily recognizable faces on the modern IndyCar grid. The duo is often seen on the racetrack, and Davies recently shared the Chip Ganassi Racing team's Long Beach video on her Instagram story. The pair's son, Kit, can also be seen giving his take on certain things in the video.

Emma Davies is the one who kicked off the video clip alongside her son, Kit's, hilarious antics as the cameraman. She reshared the video on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Soooo Cute!"

Still taken from Emma Davies Dixon's Instagram | Instagram/@emmadaviesdixon

Scott Dixon and Emma Davies got married in February 2008. Other than Kit, the duo has two lovely daughters, named Poppy and Tillly, respectively. Poppy was born in 2009, whereas Tilly came two years later in 2011. Kit is their child who was born in December 2019.

In the recent Long Beach race, Scott Dixon (six-time IndyCar champion) managed an eighth-place finish behind the Andretti Global driver, Colton Herta.

Scott Dixon missed out on the win in the 2025 IndyCar season opener

Scott Dixon is not off to the best of starts in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. In the season opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Dixon missed out on the race win because of a communication breakdown.

As a consequence, his teammate Alex Palou came out as the victor in the race. Following the event, Dixon took the time to shed light on what went wrong for him.

"No radio for the entire race. It was kind of tough just to see what we were doing, kind of mileage-wise. I knew it was going to be a lot tighter, obviously; once the first caution happened, it was going to be a strict kind of two-stopper," Dixon said via PitDebrief.

The 44-year-old further added:

"Kind of worked on the warm-up laps and kind of for the first 10 and that was about it, but ultimately cost us the race, I think, with not coming in when I should have, I think, with about maybe the same lap as Alex. We caught that traffic with about five or six cars and lost about two or three seconds on that in lap, so that was a bit of a nightmare."

Scott Dixon has been competing in the highest class of America's open-wheel racing since 2003. His last championship triumph came back in 2020, and considering this, he would ideally want to become a seven-time IndyCar champion this year.

As things stand, he has so far managed to put on board 86 points in the drivers' championship, which currently puts him in fifth place in the standings. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Alex Palou, is leading with an impressive 142 points. There are still 14 racing events remaining on the 2025 IndyCar calendar.

