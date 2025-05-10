Courtney Force celebrates husband Graham Rahal and RLL’s dominant qualifying result at Indy GP

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal bagged P2 in the high-intensity qualifying for the Sonsio Grand Prix scheduled for Saturday, May 10. His wife and former drag racer, Courtney Force, posted an Instagram story celebrating the achievement.

Rahal held the top spot for most of the qualifying. However, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver conceded the first place to Chip Ganassi driver and championship leader Alex Palou, whose tire management proved to be a game-changer in the last few seconds of the showdown.

Rahal, who saw both his teammates, Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco, enter the Firestone Fast Six, posted a four-picture carousel to celebrate the team's dominance.

"HELL YES! Front row for the #INDYGP. Amazing job by @rllracing to get all three cars in the Fast Six. Now we have to go out tomorrow and execute! 💪 #INDYCAR," wrote Rahal.

Sharing the fourth picture of this dump on her story, Courtney echoed her husband's happiness. She also applauded the team's dominant showing at the IMS Road Course.

"Woo hoo! @grahamrahal qualified in the #2 spot for the Indy Grand Prix! So proud of this team! And all three ALL cars in top 6!," wrote Courtney.

Image via Instagram (@courtneyforce)

IndyCar racer Graham Rahal tied the knot with former NHRA drag racer Courtney Force in 2015. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020, and their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, in 2022.

"What a lap" - Graham Rahal makes his feelings known after qualifying second for Sonsio GP

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Alex Palou secured the eighth pole position of his career, with Graham Rahal securing second place, finishing just 0.4099 seconds behind the Chip Ganassi Racing driver with a lap time of 1:09.7516.

Rahal is currently 16th in the drivers' championship with 135 points. He detailed the lap that put him on the front row for the first time this season, saying (via IndyCar):

“It feels so good,” Rahal said. “What a lap. The balance was really consistent and matched my best of the whole day. It feels great for this entire team. We needed this. We expect to be good at the Indy road course, but to see it come together and have three cars in the top five is amazing.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan had all three drivers in the Firestone Fast Six for the first time. Rookie Louis Foster qualified a career-best third in the No. 45 Mi-Jack Honda at 1:09.8801, while Devlin DeFrancesco qualified fifth at 1:09.9432 in the No. 30 EVTEC Honda.

