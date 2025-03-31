Courtney Force celebrates "proud" moment as husband Graham Rahal and her dad John Force's NHRA partnership reaps first win

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force hail from two racing bloodlines, and the two families celebrated Jack Beckman's 300th Funny Car victory for John Force Racing (JFR). Courtney penned a message on her Instagram about how she is proud of the achievement her husband and dad's partnership resulted in.

Rahal and Force married in November 2015 but remained focused on their racing careers. But, in 2019, the female driver retired from her racing duties and became focused on her family.

Meanwhile, Rahal continued his racing venture, and similarly, Courtney's father, John Force, has continued his racing career. The two then announced that Graham Rahal Performance would become the major associate sponsor for Brittany Force and Jack Beckman's Funny Car.

Despite the relatively new collaboration, its benefits are already being reaped as Beckman scored his 36th and JFR's 300th Funny Car win. Happy with the achievement, Force took to the meta-owned platform and shared how she was proud of the whole effort:

"Congrats to Beckman and the whole @peakauto team on the win! #300 for JFR! And proud to say I had a small part in there."

While Rahal's business has been doing great with the NHRA win, he has never won the Indy 500 in his IndyCar career.

Graham Rahal once opened up on his torrid outings at the Indy 500

Graham Rahal at the INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Though Graham Rahal has six victories under his belt, he has never won the Indy 500, despite qualifying in the front row. Winning the fabled race is a dream of every IndyCar driver, and having not achieved the feat remains one of the biggest regrets of Rahal.

Reflecting on how he has had mediocre results in his 17 outings at the track, Rahal said after the conclusion of the 2024 season (via Motorsport Week):

"I genuinely feel like on Sundays, I’m one of the best drivers out here. I really feel like when it comes to race day, there are not many drivers that can put a whole race together like I can. Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of near-misses, and that’s a major frustration when it continuously bounces the wrong direction."

On the other hand, the 36-year-old has not been off to a great start for his 2025 campaign. He recorded a 12th-place finish at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and did one better by finishing 11th at the next race in Thermal Club.

Graham Rahal will be hoping to break into the top 10 at the next race in Long Beach, California. This year's race will mark the 50th iteration of the Grand Prix, and Rahal will be hoping to break his winless spell with a special win under his bag.

