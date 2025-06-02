Courtney Force reacts to John Force Racing driver's scary crash at the NHRA New England Nationals

Former NHRA driver Courtney Force shared her reaction to Jack Beckman's scary crash at the NHRA New England Nationals. Beckman, who drives the Funny Car for John Force Racing, the NHRA organization founded by Courtney's father, John Force, had a sudden crash off the launch.

In the match-up against Spencer Hyde before the final round of the Funny Car category, Beckman spun just 60 feet off the launch and crossed into Hyde's left-side lane before smashing into the barriers on that side.

Shortly after the incident, the 2012 Funny Car champion explained what caused it and how his vision "shut down" for a second.

"It started to shake, I pedaled, and it was one of those deals where these things shake violently enough that your vision kind of shuts down for a second. As soon as I pedaled, it just hooked left—and at that point, you're a passenger. I’ve seen a lot of those, and I always wondered, you know, what I’d do. I mean, clearly, I’d like a redo on that—I wouldn’t have pedaled that way. But sometimes these things just do really unpredictable stuff out there, and that was one of them," he said via NHRA.

Courtney Force reacted to a clip of the crash posted by NHRA on X and wrote:

"So glad both drivers are safe 🙏 "

Beckman replaced John Force at JFR after the 75-year-old NHRA legend was involved in a fiery crash at the 2024 Virginia Nationals.

Courtney Force congratulated sister Brittany Force for rewriting NHRA history in the process of beating Tony Stewart

Brittany Force, the Top Fuel driver for John Force Racing, secured her first win of the 2025 season. She broke her own speed record at the New England Dragway from 2024 with two 340+ mph runs. She beat racing legend Tony Stewart by a mere 0.007-second margin.

In doing so, Brittany leveled Shirley Muldowney for most wins by a woman in Top Fuel history. Her sister, Courtney Force, who is the winningest female driver in Funny Car history, reshared a post by JFR Racing about Brittany on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Yes!! Congratss Britt! 🏆"

A snapshot of Courtney Force's Instagram story

Courtney Force is married to veteran IndyCar driver Graham Rahal. He had a terrible outing at the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday (June 1). He qualified fifth on the grid and started in 11th after a six-place grid penalty. In the race, his No. 15 RLL Honda had great pace, but an issue on his left rear tire led to an unbelievably long pit stop. He ended up finishing in 20th place and last among those who hadn't DNFed.

