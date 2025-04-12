Courtney Force shares glimpse of daughters inspecting Graham Rahal's ride before pit stop challenge victory at Long Beach

Graham Rahal’s wife, Courtney Force, recently shared a special family moment on Instagram. She posted photos of their daughters, Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal, sitting inside their father’s race car before the pit stop contest on Thursday during the Acura Grand Prix weekend. Courtney joked that the girls were 'checking out' their father's car before the competition began.

Graham Rahal and his No. 15 crew from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing kicked off their weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with a win in the pit stop competition on Thursday. Rahal’s crew beat Alex Palou and the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing team in the final round to take the win and the $10,000 prize.

Palou is the defending IndyCar Series champion and the current points leader. The victory gave Graham Rahal and his team a strong boost heading into the race weekend. Cheering on the team's win and the contribution of her daughters in Graham's victory, Courtney captioned the post, saying:

"Checking out daddy’s race car before the pit stop challenge! And @grahamrahal and his team went on to get the win!! Congrats boys 👏🏻🏆🏁 Great start to the race weekend here in Long Beach!"

RLL Racing also posted a video of the contest on X, celebrating the team’s win over Palou and his crew. The post read:

“Pit stop contest WINNERS! @GrahamRahal and the No. 15 @FleetCostCare crew won the pit stop contest in the final round vs. Palou and CGR. And the $10k prize. 👏”

Graham Rahal currently sits 12th in the IndyCar drivers' standings with 37 points to his name.

Graham Rahal once shared what it feels like to be married to a racer

Courtney Force, Graham Rahal’s wife, and daughter of 16-time NHRA World Funny Car Champion John Force, began her racing career in the NHRA, earning her Funny Car license in 2011. She achieved 12 career victories and was the first woman to win the O'Reilly Auto Parts Winternationals in 2013.

In 2014, she surpassed her sister, Ashley Force Hood, for the most Funny Car wins by a female driver in NHRA history. Graham Rahal and Courtney met in 2013 and married in November 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in 2020. Their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, was born on September 6, 2022.

Courtney eventually retired from racing in January 2019 to focus on her family. While she was still a racer in 2016, Rahal once spoke about what it meant for him to see his wife compete in such high-risk races.

“It’s a very unfamiliar situation,” Graham told Indycar.com. “Most people in this world don’t really understand what’s that like from a husband side because they don’t have to experience that too much with their wives. Obviously, for me, she’s far more than a race car driver or just another female. It’s important to me that she’s safe, and luckily, she is.”

Graham Rahal will be back in racing action this Sunday, April 13, in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The race is set to kick off at 4:30 pm ET.

