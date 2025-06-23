"Crazy" Scott Dixon made Alex Palou nervous in fight for IndyCar Road America win

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou and his teammate Scott Dixon came out as the Top 2 in the final 15 laps of the Road America race. Dixon pitted a couple of laps earlier than Palou, which meant he had to pit again at the end of the race for fuel. After the race in Wisconsin, the Spaniard came out and detailed how his teammate made him nervous in the final laps of the race.

Scott Dixon started the race at the back end of the grid while Alex Palou started P2. However, multiple caution flags led to the duo following different strategies, which converged into the two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers racing P1 and P2 in the final quarter of the race.

However, Dixon pitted a couple of laps before Palou and didn't have enough fuel to make it to the end. The Kiwi driver, rather than opting to save fuel for the end, pushed hard throughout the stint. Palou, on the other hand, ran in his teammate’s slipstream and saved fuel.

Trending

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

The Spaniard was able to finish the race without making the extra stop, while Scott Dixon pitted with three laps to go. Palou also had Felix Rosenqvist following him on a better fuel strategy but was able to keep the MSR driver at bay to win the race.

Speaking about how Dixon made him nervous despite knowing the Kiwi driver had to make another pitstop, Alex Palou said at the press conference:

“Yeah, that's the thing. Like yeah, he has more information than me, and when I was following Scott I could see that he was not saving as much as I was. I was like, this guy is crazy; how is he going to do it. But I didn't know. Like I don't have a lot of information. If it was another driver, I would have probably just focused on myself, but I know that Scott can make crazy stuff happen.”

Alex Palou hails Honda Racing Corporation for fuel mileage in the last stint

Alex Palou had to manage 14 laps on the final stint, which barely made the mark of what was possible on a full tank. The Spaniard only had a 5-second gap to Felix Rosenqvist behind him and didn't get an opportunity to save much fuel as the MSR driver pitted later, had a better fuel situation, and tires to the end.

However, after a tough final stint, as Palou won the race, he hailed HRC (Honda Racing Corporation), as the CGR driver said via INDYCAR on FOX:

“It was a crazy race. It was a crazy race for us. At moments, I thought, we were losing so many positions and we were making. It was a tough race for everybody. But yeah, kudos to the team for the amazing strategy and to HRC, being able to give us the fuel mileage that we needed at the end to make it.”

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard finished the race with a little over two seconds gap to Rosenqvist behind him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.