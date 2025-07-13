"Crying out loud": Will Power finally breathes freely after Newgarden and McLaughlin aid strong IndyCar result at Iowa

Will Power breathed a sigh of relief after Team Penske finally earned a good result in the 2025 IndyCar season on Saturday (July 12). The three drivers secured a 2-3-4 behind race winner Pato O'Ward.

Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden led 232 laps of the race, but lost the lead in the pits as Pato O'Ward overcut him in the final round of pit stops. Though he couldn't retake the lead for his first race win of the season, Newgarden kept it clean to secure P2.

Penske teammate Will Power, who started the race in P7, eased his way to the final spot on the podium. He had to fend off his other teammate, Scott McLaughlin, who started dead last after a crash in qualifying but routed the entire grid to finish P4. The 2-3-4 was a much-needed result for Team Penske, which had been struggling severely throughout the season.

Relieved, Power spoke his heart out about the team's comeback in the post-race press conference.

"Oh, man, I was stoked to get a podium. I really was," the 2018 Indy 500 winner said via ASAP Sports. "Wins are nice, but considering what's been going on, just top 5 would have been good. Just finish the bloody race, get some points. Crying out loud, we have such potential every week. Just to leave so much on the table in the last few races has been really disappointing. Just nice to have a solid result and build on it tomorrow."

It was the second podium of the season for Josef Newgarden and Will Power. In an alternate world where Scott McLaughlin didn't crash in qualifying, it could've been Team Penske's shot at a podium sweep.

Will Power was "not surprised" by Scott McLaughlin's recovery from 27th to 4th at Iowa Race 1

Scott McLaughlin at the NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend at Iowa - Source: Getty

Will Power was stoked to see teammate Scott McLaughlin make a phenomenal recovery at the 2025 Synk 275 at Iowa Speedway. However, the two-time IndyCar champion wasn't surprised at all about what his teammate achieved.

In the post-race press conference, the Aussie driver said:

"It didn't surprise me actually when I saw him (McLaughlin behind him in P4) there. I was like, man, that's awesome, but not really surprised, and especially after a big shun. It's not nice to get back in that thing and trust the rear straight off the bat, but that's a big recovery right there. Good for him."

Team Penske dominated the last two years at the Iowa Speedway. In 2023, Josef Newgarden swept the double-header with two wins, while Power and McLaughlin won one each last year. Maybe that was one of the reasons Will Power wasn't blown away by his teammate's heroic comeback.

Newgarden, Power and McLaughlin will start Race 2, the Farm to Finish 275 on Sunday (July 13) in P4, P6 and P27, respectively.

