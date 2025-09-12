Dan Wheldon's widow "heartbroken" after shock Charlie Kirk assassination

Famous conservative political activist Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University shook the United States, as Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon's wife, Susie Wheldon, shared her condolences in respect of the 31-year-old. She posted a story on her Instagram, claiming that she was heartbroken over Kirk's sudden demise, empathizing with her wife and kids in such a situation.

Ad

Kirk had established Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a conservative organization, when he was merely 18, to promote conservative ideas. Moreover, he used to hold multiple debates for his organization where he answered people directly on various issues.

One such debate was hosted at Utah Valley University for his American Comeback Tour at his "Prove Me Wrong" table. While talking with people there, Kirk was shot in his neck, with frenzy taking over the campus in the following seconds.

Ad

Trending

The bullet that hit his neck caused his demise, leaving multiple families across the United States in shock, as they shared their condolences. Susie Wheldon also reflected on the loss of Charlie Kirk on her Instagram story, as she wrote:

"Heartbroken for the loss of Charlie Kirk. Heartbroken for his wife Erika and their two small children. Heartbroken for the country."

Susie Wheldon's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@susiewheldon

Meanwhile, Susie Wheldon was married to Dan Wheldon and had two kids before she faced the death of her husband in 2011. Since then, she has aided in her kids' journey in the racing realm, who are following their father's footsteps in their early racing days.

Ad

How are Dan Wheldon's sons carrying his legacy forward in the racing sphere?

Susie Wheldon, Oliver Wheldon, Dan Wheldon, and Sebastian Wheldon after the 2011 Indy 500 - Source: Getty

Dan Wheldon had two sons, Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon. With the former, who is the older of the two racing in Europe in a similar vein to his father, whose roots were back in Europe in his early racing days.

Ad

The 16-year-old races for PREMA Racing in the Italian F4 championship, where he has won two races so far and sits third in the standings with two rounds to go. He dons Andretti colors in the series as he is a development driver for the squad.

Similarly, Oliver is also a part of the Andretti development driver squad. He started racing in the USF Juniors championship this year, and was ecstatic with the opportunity to begin with, as he said earlier in the year (via Andretti):

Ad

"I’m super excited to be with VRD for the 2025 season. They are an incredible team with lots of experience. Having the support of Gainbridge and Andretti Global means so much to me, and I’m proud to carry on the livery my older brother Sebastian drove last year. Pre-season testing went really well, and I can’t wait to get in the car at NOLA and fight for the win."

Dan Wheldon's youngest son has yet to take a win in the big guns, but he has scored a pole position earlier in 2025 and sits fifth in the interim standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.