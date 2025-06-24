Dan Wheldon's widow Susie pens emotional message on his 47th birth anniversary

IndyCar legend Dan Wheldon would have celebrated his 47th birthday on June 22. With the racing world honouring the two-time Indy 500 winner's birthday, his wife, Susie Wheldon, penned a heartwarming message on her Instagram story for her late husband.

Wheldon was an icon in the open-wheel racing series in the United States. After leaving racing in the European leagues, he moved to the US for a better racing future.

Dan Wheldon won the 1999 U.S. F2000 championship and finished runner-up in the Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) series. This earned him a promotion with Panther Racing in 2002, and the rest is history.

The Briton moved to Andretti in his sophomore year and won the Indy 500 and the IndyCar championship in 2005. Although he had moved away from the sport in 2010, he returned for a few race weekends in 2011, ultimately leading to his unfortunate demise.

Trending

Wheldon was killed in a multi-car wreck at the Las Vegas Speedway, an incident that shook the racing world. Though the racing legend is not with us anymore, memories of his racecraft and personality are still in the hearts of the fans.

June 22 marks the former IndyCar champion's 47th birth anniversary, and her wife, Susie Wheldon, posted a story on the Meta-owned platform. She wrote a message for her loving husband on how he would have been proud witnessing his son, Sebastian Wheldon, take a victory at the Italian F4 race win at Monza:

"Happy birthday, my darling! You would have loved today...watching your boy race in Monza. You would have been most proud. I think about it all the time. 🥹 You are missed and loved. ❤️"

Susie Wheldon's story on June 22 | Source: Instagram/@susiewheldon

On the other hand, Dan Wheldon's sons Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon took up racing as they grew up.

How has Dan Wheldon's son Sebastian Wheldon been fairing in the junior racing categories?

Dan Wheldon (L) and Sebastian Wheldon (R) at the 2011 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Champions Portrait Session - Source: Getty

While Dan Wheldon's younger son, Oliver Wheldon, made his debut in the USF championship this year, his elder son Sebastian traversed the seas to compete in the European league. The 16-year-old races for PREMA Racing in the FIA Italian F4 championship and has won a third of the races he has participated in.

After the recent round in Monza, Italy, Sebastian Wheldon shared his thoughts on the race weekend, and said (via PREMA Racing):

"Overall, I'd say a pretty okay weekend. The first two races went well and we showed good speed, like in the last one. We had good restarts and just at the end me and Kean collided. It was pretty unfortunate. It was still a good race and I can't thank the team enough for all the support."

Thus, Dan Wheldon's sons are en route to becoming established racing drivers themselves and continue his legacy in the racing world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.