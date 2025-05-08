Danica Patrick has a 4-word take on Florida’s fluoride ban in drinking water

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently shared a story with her followers, uploading a post by Newsmax. The Florida government announced a ban on fluoride in drinking water.

Fluoride is the chemical that is found in cavity-preventing toothpaste and mouthwash. The new law will help people decide if they want fluoride in their water or not.

On Thursday, May 9, Patrick uploaded a post to her story with regards to the new ban. The 43-year-old captioned the story:

"Florida is killing it !"

Screenshot of Danica Patrick's Instagram story @danicapatrick

Like most of the drivers, Patrick's open-wheel career began with karting. In 1998, she dropped out of school to move to the UK to further pursue her racing dreams. The Wisconsin native made a name for herself after winning the Japan 300 in 2008, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat. She set multiple records throughout her career, such as becoming the first woman to get pole position at the Daytona 500 in 2013.

Danica Patrick announced her retirement in 2018 after participating in the Indianapolis 500 that year. In an interview with ABC News in 2018, she spoke about her decision to retire from racing, saying:

“It wasn't in my heart anymore. What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control.”

Post-retirement, Danica Patrick has started her own wine business venture called 'Somnium'. She also has her own podcast called 'Pretty Intense' and has released a book with the same title. She is occasionally seen in the Formula One paddock with the Sky Sports crew.

Danica Patrick once spoke about her multi-faceted role as a race car driver

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once opened up about her multi-faceted role as a race car driver, spokesperson, and role model. Patrick is one of the most successful female racing drivers in the motorsport world.

With her success on track, she soon rose to fame and became one of the most marketable drivers on the grid. Patrick was also hailed as a role model for upcoming female drivers. The pressure to perform ultimately took a toll on her performance.

While in conversation with Steven Cole Smith from Car and Driver in 2012, he questioned her about how she felt after the Wikipedia page called her an American auto-racing driver, role model, and advertising spokesperson. She was asked if this was the career path she had imagined for herself. Danica Patrick replied:

"No, I thought about accomplishing things on the track and what that would be like. But I didn’t put a lot of thought into what the other side was all about—the endorsements, the commercials, being told I’m a role model. So, yeah, it has taken some adjustment, and it can be distracting, especially when there are surges of attention. But I’m really fortunate. I have a great balance between being recognizable and still being able to cruise around without people bothering me. I’m lucky."

To date, Danica Patrick remains the only driver to win the Japan 300.

