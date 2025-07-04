Danica Patrick applauds Donald Trump amid Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July is one of the biggest holidays in the United States, as the nation achieved independence on July 4, 1776, and Danica Patrick shared a story on this occasion on her Instagram. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver commended the current US President, Donald Trump, on loving the country from his heart in light of the Independence Day celebrations.

Ad

Patrick is a revered figure in the motorsports world as she etched her name in the history books due to multiple achievements in her racing career. She became the first female driver to lead a lap at the Indy 500, finish in the top three at the fabled race, score a pole position in NASCAR, and much more.

After her retirement in 2018, the Wisconsin-born driver became a motorsports pundit. Patrick also supported Trump in his campaign last year and aided in the 79-year-old's victory to become the US President for a second time.

Ad

Trending

The 43-year-old has endorsed a number of Trump's decisions over the past year and shared praise for him on social media. Moreover, on Fourth of July, Danica Patrick hailed the 47th US President, as she wrote:

"Love having a President that loves America so much."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story on July 4 | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Last year, Patrick revealed that she had voted for the first time in her life in the US Presidential election, due to her support for Donald Trump.

Ad

Danica Patrick on why she voted for Donald Trump in the US Presidential election

Danica Patrick at the 2024 Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns In Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick used to stay away from the political sphere, but this all changed in Donald Trump's run to become the US President for the second time in 2024. The 79-year-old had the former racecar driver's support, as she campaigned for him at a number of rallies.

Ad

Patrick later spoke about via she voted for Trump, saying in October 2024 (via FOX News):

"It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice... That’s the most common answer you hear from people. ‘I just can’t vote for him.’ I don’t think that’s a good enough reason. You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in."

Ad

“I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office, with all the amazing, brilliant people who are supporting him, I feel like it can not only make America great again but make America greater than it’s ever been."

Danica Patrick has also appeared as an expert on both IndyCar and F1 realms multiple times this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.