Danica Patrick in awe of “fun party theme” in recent IG story

Danica Patrick, known for her lively personality on and off the track, recently showed an interest in the 'fun party theme'. The popular American retired racing driver took to social media to share a quirky and rather unconventional party theme that caught her attention.

The former IndyCar driver reshared a reel on Instagram featuring a group of individuals at a subtly bizarre party, where adult guests were engaged in an argument about which lizard people run the government. Danica Patrick, who appeared amused by the unusual party, reshared the video on her IG story and captioned it:

“I have never heard of a more fun party theme!!! Where’s my detail tech friends who can make a PowerPoint?!”

Danica Patrick reshared an unconventional party clip. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

Popularized by British writer David Icke, the unorthodox party ties into the lizard people conspiracy theories. The theory claims that the world is controlled by a dominant species of lizard-like humanoids known as reptilians, who make up the wealthiest, most influential individuals and top politicians.

Although often ridiculed, the theory has since become a meme in pop culture and the theme of some adult creative parties. Danica Patrick is never one to shy away from unconventional thinking and conversations, and her sharing this is just another example of her willingness to engage with the unexpected.

Danica Patrick shares an empowering post about women

Danica Patrick has again used her social media platform to inspire her fans, this time by sharing a motivational post about women. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver shared a post centered on women uplifting one another.

The former Andretti Autosport driver broke away from her usual lighthearted posts to highlight the importance of women advocating for others.

“Surround yourself with women who fight for you in rooms you are not in,” the Instagram post she reshared in her story read.

Danica Patrick reshared an empowering post on her social media. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

The 43-year-old herself has never been shy about speaking up and offering support to women-related initiatives and campaigns. Oftentimes, she takes to her social media to detail her thoughts on meaningful dialogues and women-driven campaigns.

Shifting the focus to her racing career, Patrick enjoyed a lengthy career that saw her etch her name into the history of American motorsports. The Wisconsin-born racer became the first female to clinch a race victory in the IndyCar Series when she won the 2008 Indy Japan 300. She also boasts the honor of being the sole female to claim pole position at a NASCAR Cup Series race when she earned the top-grid position at the 2013 Daytona 500.

Aside from her feats and achievements, Patrick also boasts several unique honors, including being among the three women to win the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year award in her debut event with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team in 2005. Patrick also became the first woman to clinch a podium finish at the Indianapolis event with her brilliant drive that earned her third place at the 2009 edition of the race.

