Danica Patrick deems Arizona governor “the worst” on her recent IG story

Former racing driver turned motorsport pundit, Danica Patrick, is well-known for being a vocal figure in US politics. She recently shared her thoughts on Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' latest action.

Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have discouraged property acquisition by foreign parties, which included the Chinese government and its state-owned enterprises.

Seeing the Governor's action, Danica Patrick has slammed Katie Hobbs on social media. The former took to her Instagram stories to come up with a three-word response, as she wrote:

"She's the worst."

Danica Patrick's story via lnstagram/@danicapatrick

In recent times, Danica Patrick has regularly taken to social media to talk about various issues related to US politics. She has always been a vocal figure who rarely hesitates to share her strong views on various topics.

Danica Patrick 'loves' coming back for Indy 500

Danica Patrick, being the huge motorsport personality that she is, was seen giving her expert analysis during last week's Indy 500. She was on the broadcast panel throughout the event, and admitted via Instagram that she loves coming back to the event.

A week back, Patrick came up with the following post, which talked about quite a few things.

"Grateful for the men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect the United States of America. Thank you. Also grateful for my family and for a safe Indy 500 yesterday. I love coming back for the race and to spend time with my family, who all lives here. We capped off this year’s trip with some golf at the Brickyard Crossing, which has 4 holes inside the track. So cool," Patrick wrote.

During her racing days, the 43-year-old went wheel-to-wheel with her rivals, and this was very much evident when she was chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year in her debut IndyCar season (2005).

Interestingly, her last ever race in America's highest class of open-wheel racing also came in the Indy 500 in 2018. She retired from the race on lap 67 because of an on-track incident.

Her overall IndyCar career came to an end with a total of 116 appearances. In the process, she managed a solitary Grand Prix win (Japan Indy 300, 2008), seven podium finishes and three pole positions.

Since bringing the curtain down on her racing career, she is often spotted on Grand Prix weekends, not only of IndyCar but also of other top racing categories like NASCAR and Formula 1. The 43-year-old was very much in the spotlight during F1's Miami Grand Prix race weekend.

