Danica Patrick develops a 'whole new understanding' of golf

Danica Patrick, a former racing driver, was all over social media during last week's Miami Grand Prix. While that has ended, she has also kept herself occupied by getting a taste of golf over the last two weeks.

In line with this, Danica Patrick has come up with an update via her Instagram account. She has re-shared her golf Instructor's short clip via Instagram stories. The latter added the following as a caption:

"Insane progress the last two weeks, a whole new understanding of her golf swing," Instructor wrote.

Screenshot via Danica Patrick's Instagram | Instagram/@danicapatrick

Patrick is well-known for regularly coming up with updates regarding the day-to-day happenings of her life via her various social media handles.

During last week's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, she was immensely active on her Instagram, coming up with updates during the three-day race weekend. She was one of the pundits at the Miami Street Circuit.

Danica Patrick's take on Lewis Hamilton's underwhelming form at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick has kept herself busy with golf lessons, during last week's Miami GP, she took the time to talk about the underwhelming form of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Following the first six rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, the seven-time world champion finds himself in seventh place in the drivers' standings behind Mercedes' young sensation, Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton has so far amassed only 41 points and found it extremely tough to get the hang of Ferrari's SF-25. In line wth how the season has panned out for the Brit so far, Danica Patrick had the following to add in Miami:

"What’s up with Lewis? I don’t know, but all I can say is that he’s with a new team, and it always takes time to transition into a new team. The baked-in handling of the car, the methods in which they go about doing things, all of this stuff takes time to learn and get familiar with. These weekends happen so fast," Patrick said (Via: Crash).

The 43-year-old further added:

"You have to be so on it, especially in a sprint weekend, which is really saying something as he proved making no changes on the sprint weekend proved to be good, so maybe they overthink things, possibly. That’s very easy to do in racing. Overthinking things can happen."

Next up on the 2025 Formula 1 race calendar is the EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX. Keeping in view that it is Ferrari's home race, it will be fascinating to see how Hamilton will perform in front of the Tifosi fanbase. Several eyes will be on the seven-time world champion during the upcoming event (16 - 18 May).

