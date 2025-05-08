Danica Patrick drops 2-word verdict to reports of FBI arresting 200 alleged child sex predators

Danica Patrick, has made another reaction to the work done by Donald Trump's US administration on her social media. The 43-year-old gave a two-word verdict on the FBI's 'Operation Restore Justice' results on her Instagram.

Patrick has often shared her comments on the political administration of the United States, since her affiliation with Trump's presidential campaign last year. She has endorsed the work done by the government's various units, and the FBI's recent operation was one of them commended by the former racer.

With Operation Restore Justice leading to arrests of 200-plus alleged child sex predators, and 115 children being set free, Danica Patrick wrote:

"A team."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story on May 7 | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Patrick is one of the biggest female achievers in the racing realm.

Danica Patrick details why female drivers don't often make it to the top league of racing

Danica Patrick at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 43-year-old's list of achievements is a long one. Patrick, to this day, is the sole female driver to have led the Indy 500 and claim a podium in the fabled event. She also went on to become the first female driver to bag a race win (Japan 2008) in the series, cementing her name in the open-wheel racing sphere.

On the NASCAR side, she became the first female driver to claim a pole position, that too, at the infamous Daytona 500. However, these records are more than a decade old.

This showcases how female talent has been scarce in the top leagues of racing, and Danica Patrick explained why finding female prodigies is more difficult than male ones, as she said (via PlanetF1):

"It's just, the odds are not in favor of there always being one or being many of them. You have to, you know, handle the car — not only just the car, because that’s a skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, in a female mind."

"You have to be, like, for me, I know if somebody tries to bow up or make it difficult on me, I would go into like an aggressive kill mode, right? You just want to go after them, and that’s just not a natural feminine thought. I say that because I’ve asked my friends about it, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s not how I think.'"

On the other hand, Patrick would not have picked up racing in the first place. With the field already dominated by males, she was unaware of it at first. But her sister, Brooke Selman's, dream to join the racing world led the renowned female racer into the racing sphere.

