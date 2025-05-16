Danica Patrick drops 3-word reaction to Indy 500's promotional clip

Danica Patrick will be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2025 Indy 500, this time, not in command of a racecar, but the commentator's mic instead. With FOX Sports continuing to build up on the hype of the Indy 500 by releasing another advertisement for the elusive race, this time starring Dylan Sprouse, the former Patrick shared a concise reaction on Instagram.

The 43-year-old earned her first breakthrough in the world of racing in the IndyCar field. Patrick showcased her prowess behind the wheel of a racecar and shocked the paddock by bagging a stellar result at the biggest race of the year, the 2005 Indy 500, on her debut by finishing fourth and leading the race for a brief period.

Two decades have passed since her impressive maiden race at the Indy 500, and though Patrick has moved away from racing, the fabled race has grown bigger. On the other hand, with FOX Sports becoming the new broadcaster of IndyCar and the Indy 500, it soon started marketing the Indy 500 to fans worldwide.

This led to American actor, Dylan Sprouse starring in a promotional video to ready up the fans for the upcoming race, to which Danica Patrick shared a three-word reaction on her Instagram:

"On my way.."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story on May 16 | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Patrick made eight race starts at the Indy 500 in her career with a best finish of third in 2009.

Danica Patrick once explained the fundamentals required to race at the Indy 500

Danica Patrick at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Being the most successful female driver to have graced the IndyCar realm, other drivers could tap into her knowledge reservoir to learn a thing or two from her. Moreover, Patrick had a 75 percent success rate of finishing inside the top-10 at the Indy 500, which many drivers would be hoping to achieve at the upcoming race.

Talking about the basic things to get ace to tame the beast of an IndyCar at the Indy 500 during her one last dance in 2018, Danica Patrick said (via IndyCar):

"You need to get to the point where driving the car is very natural and instinctive on what's happening, be able to digest the other scenarios, the cars around you, the adjustments you're making, thinking ahead on the adjustments, timing passes."

"You need to create a lot of room for that kind of stuff out there as opposed to just driving the car. The race is very little of just driving the car and a lot of the other stuff. It’s about building confidence, not breaking confidence."

Patrick will be a part of a huge array of presenters at the 2025 Indy 500 along with Tony Stewart.

