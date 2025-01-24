Danica Patrick drops 3-word reaction to US President Donald Trump declassifying John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King's files

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has made her stance known after US President Donald Trump declassified the assassination files of late ex-President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy, and civil rights leader Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Patrick is IndyCar's most successful driver ever. In 2005, she became the first woman to lead the prestigious Indy 500 and three years later, recorded another first for a female racer by winning the Indy Japan 300. She took an interest in politics after attending the TPUSA America Fest in 2023 with her sister.

In 2024, she vocally backed Donald Trump in the 2025 presidential elections and cast her very first vote in his favor. On Thursday (January 23), Trump signed an executive order at the Oval Office to make the JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations information public. Addressing the media while putting his signature on the document, he said:

"That's a big one, huh? Lot of people are waiting for this for a long, for years... for decades. And everything will be revealed."

Patrick reacted to the news by resharing a post by @upwardnews and writing:

"2025. So lit. 🔥"

A snapshot of Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

In a follow-up story, the now-retired racer shared a video by political commentator Rogan O'Handley aka @dc_draino, which had Donald Trump signing the order at the White House.

Danica Patrick rings in America's "golden age" at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

On Monday, January 21, Donald Trump took the oath of office as the USA's 47th president at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Danica Patrick, who endorsed Trump at his Pennsylvania rally in November 2024, was also present at his inauguration ceremony.

She shared some photos from her time at the event on social media platform X, including pictures with American YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul and famous comedian Theo Von. In the caption, Patrick wrote:

"What a fantastic and freezing cold polar blast was had in DC celebrating @realDonaldTrump inauguration! Golden age is going to look good on America. 🇺🇸 "

On his first day as President, Donald Trump revoked nearly 80 executive orders previously approved by outgoing President Joe Biden and signed a host of new executive orders. Patrick shared another tweet on Thursday to commend Trump for such swift action. The 42-year-old wrote:

"President @realDonaldTrump is saving more than the country, he is saving our faith in the government and humanity. Just in time."

Danica Patrick's last appearance at a racing event was at the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP on December 8. She covered the race as an analyst/presenter for the Sky Sports team. It was her seventh and final appearance for Sky Sports in the 2024 F1 season and drew an emotional message from her upon its conclusion. The media giant hasn't announced their 2025 broadcasting line-up yet.

