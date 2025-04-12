Danica Patrick drops 4-word reaction to iconic John Daly quote

Danica Patrick shared a four-word message of approval to golfer John Daly's iconic quote about nicotine and caffeine, via her Instagram story. The American made a seemingly lighthearted remark along with a photo of Daly smoking a cigarette while playing golf.

The former IndyCar star retired from motorsports in 2018, after her long career driving in the open-wheel series and also NASCAR. Since then, the 43-year-old has stayed connected to her fans through her social media, where she shares glimpses from her personal life, and also posts about a wide range of other topics.

On Friday, Patrick shared a quote from legendary golfer John Daly via her Instagram story, and also added her own reaction to the iconic words. Daly has been golfing professionally since 1987 and currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions.

An Instagram account posted the famous Daly quote on Wednesday, with an image of the American from 1992, playing golf with a cigarette in his mouth.

"I believe nicotine plus caffeine equals protein," John Daly once said.

Danica Patrick reshared this post on Friday, and added a caption of her own via her Instagram story.

"Long live the gangsters 😆"

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick also entered the world of golf recently, as it is one of the hobbies she has picked up since her retirement from motorsports in 2018. The former IndyCar driver has revealed that she first started learning to play golf in 2023, and now plays regularly in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she now lives.

During her IndyCar career, Patrick made history by becoming the first ever woman to win a race in the series at the 2008 Indy Japan 300, a record which still stands. Her NASCAR career was not as fruitful though, and she decided to call it quits in 2018, after eight years in stock-car racing without a victory.

Danica Patrick also shared a photograph of Tiger Woods' caddie from 1997

Danica Patrick at the 108th Running of the Indy 500, 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick also reshared an image of Tiger Woods' caddie, Mike Cowan, smoking a cigarette, during the 1997 Masters. The American shared her reaction to the post, also calling it a 'gangster move'.

Instagram account @golfmonthly posted the iconic photo of Cowan from 1997 on Wednesday, with a young Tiger Woods in the background.

Patrick reposted this image, and also added:

"Another gangster move 😝"

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Outside of her golfing adventures, Patrick has kept herself busy in recent times with an unofficial entry into politics.

The 43-year-old campaigned for Donald Trump and the Republican party during the 2024 Presidential election in the United States, and has continued to lend her support to the President, ever since he took office in January.

