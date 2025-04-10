Danica Patrick drops "big facts" on how the universe works 

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick revealed information on her relationship with the Universe via her Instagram story on Wednesday. Patrick is very active on social media and uses the platform to stay connected with her fans.

Patrick constantly shares her thoughts and life updates with her 974,000 followers on Instagram. From sharing her political opinions to giving glimpses into her life, the star speaks on a plethora of topics.

On April 9th, the former NASCAR driver reshared a post originally shared by social media influencer and NYT bestselling author Gabrielle Bernstein. The post spoke of the way the Universe works and how miracles happen:

"The Universe works fast when you're having fun. Align with joy, and watch miracles unfold."

The former IndyCar driver reshared this post on her story and added the caption:

Big facts here! The more fun I am having the more good comes my way! And fast!

Danica Patrick | Image via Instagram Story (@danicapatrick)

Danica Patrick's last race was the 2018 Indianapolis 500. She retired from racing later that year.

When Danica Patrick named a race she could do again

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick once opened up about one of the races where she would have wanted a do-over, despite the record-breaking career she has had. The former Andretti Autosports star named her debut Indy 500 race as the one she would want to do over.

Patrick is the only female driver to win an Indy race and is also one of the 14 drivers in history to have led the Indy 500. However, despite the stellar career, talking to USA Today in 2016, she expressed things she could have done differently on her debut.

“My first Indy 500 comes to mind a little bit, just because I don’t race Indy cars anymore and I don’t have any more chances. That was a tough one. There were some things about that first Indy 500 that could have been different—a little more fuel left than I thought," said Patrick.

The 43-year-old led the greatest spectacle of motor racing on her debut; however, she had to bow out and relinquish her chances to take the chequered flag due to fuel issues.

"I probably would have just led no matter what, even if it meant running out of fuel, as opposed to just finishing. I mean, I still finished fourth,” added Wisconsin born racer

Danica Patrick is a legendary figure in motorsports. She made her debut in 2005, and in the year 2008, Japan Indy 300, she became the first and only woman to win a race in said category, a record still unbroken.

