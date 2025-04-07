Danica Patrick drops one word reaction to Andrew Huberman's IG post

Danica Patrick has shared her one-word reaction to an optical illusion imagery via her instagram story, which was originally posted by Andrew Huberman. In the image, two rocks of different shades of gray could be seen, with a claim that both are actually of the same shade.
Danica Patrick has often used her social media platforms to share her thoughts on political and social issues in recent times. The former IndyCar star also shares philosophical and thought-provoking messages from time to time. On Sunday, she reshared an instagram post, originally posted by Dr. Andrew Huberman.
Dr. Andrew Huberman is an American neuroscientist who has taken to social media to educate people about public health and neurological science. He also hosts a podcast, named 'Huberman Lab', which has gained significant popularity since its inception in 2021.
Huberman posted an image of an optical illusion via instagram, sharing the message that perception and reality are not always aligned with each other.
"Both blocks are the same shade of gray. Use your finger to cover the middle line. Perception & reality are not always aligned."
Resharing Huberman's post on Sunday, Patrick shared her shock at the optical illusion.
"Whaaaat 😳"
Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018, but has remained a public figure since, due to her numerous appearance on reality TV Shows and also sports programs as a pundit. She has worked as an analyst, covering IndyCar and F1, in the past, and even appeared on season 6 of Netflix's F1 docu-series Drive to Survive as a pundit.
Most recently, the 43-year-old American has been wavering into the field of politics, as she announced her support for the Republican party and Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 Presidential Elections. After the elections, she has also backed Trump and his policy decisions since taking over the Presidency in January.
Danica Patrick shares spiritual message via her Instagram story
Danica Patrick also shared a message about elevating one's personal energy and spiritual presence, via her Instagram story on Monday. The former IndyCar driver has been known to share spiritual messages via her social media on many previous occasions.
Patrick reshared an image with the quote, originally posted by @womenwhorunwiththemoon, via a story on Monday.
"Vibrate so high that lights flicker, the matrix glitches, and stagnant enegies automatically transmute and neutralize just because you stepped into the room."
Patrick has been a loud advocate of spirituality for many years, claiming that it is an extension of science. She even started the Pretty Intense podcast back in 2019, and mainly talked about spiritual messages and learnings on the medium.
The IndyCar and NASCAR driver has also publicly discussed her interest in topics like spirituality, consciousness, and personal growth. She has explored these themes through her podcast and various public appearances.