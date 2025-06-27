Danica Patrick drops one-word reaction to an intriguing claim on Covid vaccine's impact

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is known to raise her concerns on issues that could affect the American people on her social media. While stumbling across an Instagram post claiming the increased risk of Myocarditis in children after being vaccinated for COVID-19, the 43-year-old shared a one-word reaction for her followers on her Instagram story.

The COVID-19 pandemic shook the world in 2020, and pharmaceutical giants rushed to prepare vaccines. These vaccines were made with fast-tracked clinical trials, but it was asserted that the reduction in trial time would not outweigh the cost-to-benefit ratio of not getting a jab.

So, the vaccination of people across the states took place. However, according to former cardiologist Dr. McCullough, the cases of Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) among children have skyrocketed, to which Danica Patrick reacted with a one-word expression:

"Jeeesus."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story on June 26 | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

On the other hand, while Myocarditis has been considered as one of the side effects of getting jabbed for COVID-19, the figures that McCullough mentions are not verified. Moreover, the 62-year-old has often conspired about the COVID-19 pandemic and shared various degrees of misinformation over the years.

So, large clouds loom around the famous cardiologist's claims.

Danica Patrick shares an update on her recent visit to Washington, D.C. on her social media

Danica Patrick at the Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns In Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick has often reacted to various levels of claims on her social media. Moreover, the 43-year-old has gotten into the political sphere over the past year and has often endorsed Donald Trump's decisions on her social media.

The former racecar driver was present in Washington, D.C., with the recent findings in Trump's administration. She was an attendee at the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) commission's reports and met the senator over the next few weeks.

Sharing an update over her past visits to the capital on her X account, Patrick wrote:

"Had a great couple days on the hill. Lots of meetings (not to run for office!) but to work on passions and projects that will help American people. 🇺🇸"

On the other hand, before joining the political sphere, Patrick had raced in both IndyCar and NASCAR. The 43-year-old had earned her first breakthrough in the open-wheel racing series as she became the first female driver to lead a lap at the Indy 500 in 2005 and claimed a top-three finish in the same race in 2009.

She then switched to NASCAR in 2012 and raced in the series till 2018 before making her last starts in both the championships and bidding adieu to racing altogether. Since then, Patrick has become a motorsports pundit and political activist.

